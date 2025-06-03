With just 37 tackles and one sack in 2024, Kenny Clark is coming off the worst statistical season of his nine-year career. However, after recovering from surgery early in the Green Bay Packers' 2025 offseason, Clark admitted that a previously undisclosed injury was to blame for his uncharacteristically poor performances.

After missing the Packers' first couple of OTA sessions, Clark revealed his recent procedure when speaking to the media on Tuesday. The 29-year-old expressed his excitement about returning to the field while confirming he had foot surgery shortly after Green Bay's playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I had surgery on my foot in January,” Clark said, via USA Today writer Ryan Wood. “It was a tough year for me, but I'm excited. I'm back out here practicing, back in [individuals]. Today was my second day doing [individuals] with the team, and I just gotta keep moving forward.”

Kenny Clark said he had foot surgery in January. Injured his foot in opener against Eagles and played through it all year. How much did the injury affect him last fall? “A lot.” pic.twitter.com/pZpRxOlmLZ — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clark also confirmed he suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Eagles. The issue did not cause him to miss a game, but Clark claimed it severely limited his performances from that point on.

“I always had a little toe thing going on, but it was really the turf out there,” Clark said. “[It affected me] every step. You're taking every step and your toe is busted. It's something you got to deal with, but it is what it is.”

Clark was immediately critical of the field at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, calling it “trash” after the game. However, he did not reveal the severity of the injury until Tuesday.

Kenny Clark, Packers' defense seek improvement in 2025

Despite Clark's injury, the Packers' defense still ranked in the top 10 in points allowed, total yards allowed and rushing yards allowed. However, with a subpar pass-rushing group, they struggled against the pass. Green Bay allowed the eighth-highest completion percentage while ranking near the middle of the league in sacks.

Clark's projected return to form would be a welcome sight for the Packers' improved defensive line. Given former first-rounder Lukas Van Ness' struggles in his career, Green Bay added Barryn Sorrell in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also bolstered their secondary, signing Nate Hobbs in free agency, while clinging to Jaire Alexander.

Led by All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney, the Packers' defense was largely elite in 2024. Yet, with their slight improvements over the offseason, they hope to rank among the league's best in 2025.