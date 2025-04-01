The Green Bay Packers will be hoping to take a step forward in 2025 now that they have established themselves as a de facto playoff contender. In order to do that, having competition at several spots on the roster ahead of the season is key, and head coach Matt LaFleur recently shed some light on one key position battle that will have an impact on star quarterback Jordan Love.

For the most part, the Packers offensive line did a good job of protecting Love in 2024, as he was only sacked 14 times over 15 games. He did take some big hits along the way, though, and that included suffering an ankle injury in their season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles that caused him to miss two games. Protecting Love's blind side is key, and LaFleur revealed that Rasheed Walker and Jordan Morgan will be competing for the job during training camp.

“Also, Matt LaFleur said Rasheed Walker and Jordan Morgan will compete to be the Packers' starting left tackle,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Matt LaFleur, Packers looking to keep Jordan Love protected under center

Keeping Love healthy is the top priority for the Packers, so having a standout option at left tackle on their offensive line is crucial. Walker, a former seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has blossomed into a key piece on the line, as he started all 17 games at left tackle last season. However, the team drafted Morgan with the No. 25 pick in the draft last year, and he will have a shot to steal Walker's job from him.

If Morgan beats out Walker, the team would likely explore a trade for him considering how solid he's been over the past few seasons. But if Walker wins the competition, the Packers can continue to develop Morgan behind the scenes before handing him the starting job. It will be interesting to see how this battle unfolds, and you can bet Love will be keeping tabs on it during training camp with a close eye.