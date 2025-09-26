ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks the Green Bay Packers have a prime opportunity to bounce back against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football after a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Packers will be taking on a Cowboys team that has allowed the third-most yards per game (397.7) and 11 touchdowns entering Week 4.

“There are three things I want out of this offense,” Orlovsky said. “One is less obvious outs. We’ve seen the motion, and then it’s a six-yard out route; we’ve seen it enough, do something different. Two, more 12-personnel play action, and three — hit your shots.”

Orlovsky thinks quarterback Jordan Love could bounce back from a subpar performance against the Browns last Sunday. The star quarterback threw for just 183 yards on 18-for-25 passing with a touchdown and an interception, which ultimately cost the Packers the game in a 13-10 loss to Cleveland.

The Cowboys present an easier opportunity for Green Bay to bounce back after allowing over 30 points in back-to-back games. They fell 31-14 to the Chicago Bears last week.

“They have had more dialed-up shots. Jordan [Love] has not hit them. I don’t want it to be the shot that you hit where the guy is waiting on the ball, and the box score says you hit it. I want it to look like if the coverage is perfect, you still make the completion. I think this is a game for the Packers where it’s like ‘this is what we do, this is what we are excellent at’ rather than skating by against a subpar defense.”

Love had the league on notice with a stellar primetime performance against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night in Week 2. He passed for 292 yards on a 61.3 percent completion percentage with two touchdowns in a 27-18 win.

Orlovsky said on ESPN that he believes another performance like that could help the Packers stake their claim as one of the biggest contenders in the NFC. They already took down their division-rival Detroit Lions 27-13 to kick off the season.

A primetime victory over a Cowboys team that has struggled to find its footing defensively could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Packers to get back to what worked in Weeks 1 and 2.