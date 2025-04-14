Although Isaiah Simmons was the No. 8 draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, his career hasn't gone the way that many have hoped. However, the Green Bay Packers might be giving him another shot.

Most recently, the organization brought in Simmons for a free agent visit, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Last season, Simmons had only 21 combined tackles in 17 games. However, the New York Giants had a defensive front stacked with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Azzez Ojulari didn't make playing time easy.

All were major contributors to the Giants defense, despite their offense falling off of a cliff.

However, Simmons's career hasn't been the same since he left the Arizona Cardinals. He had some of his best years, including his 2022 breakout campaign.

He had two interceptions, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and 98 total tackles. Simmons is a swiss army knife when used appropriately, and it was something that former head coach Kliff Kingsbury used as much as he could.

Packers could use Isaiah Simmons

Although the potential hasn't panned out, Simmons is only 27 years old. He has plenty of time remaining to be a key contributor to a winning team.

After all, both the Cardinals and the Giants weren't exactly winners when he arrived. If he were to sign with the Packers, it would be a different story.

They are competing in a tightly contested NFC North, and the NFC as a whole. Interestingly enough, three of the four NFC North teams made the playoffs.

With a defense consisting of guys like Xavier McKinney, the potential is there for the defense to be elite. The offense is well-rounded, but now it's about getting the defense in the same spot.

Either way, the Packers will look to reload the defensive side, after Jaire Alexander has hinted at his absence.

No matter what though, Simmons will be a good addition to any team that is looking to win now.