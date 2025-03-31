The Green Bay Packers made some changes to their offensive line this offseason, and one of them was moving Elgton Jenkins from guard to center. General manager Brian Gutekunst said that he let Jenkins know about the move ahead of time, and the team believes that he can be one of the best at the position.

“Obviously he played center in college,” Gutekunst said. “We feel like he’s got a chance to be an All-Pro center. We’ve talked a lot about how versatility plays through our offensive line and having guys who can move to different spots, and Elgton is one of those guys who can play all five spots. So we feel he’s a luxury, but I think I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Apparently, Jenkins was fine with the move, especially since he's played the position before. Jenkins has been selected for the Pro Bowl at left guard twice in his career, and he signed a four-year, $68 million contract during the 2022 season, which made him the second-highest-paid guard at that time.

The Packers signed Aaron Banks in free agency, and he's set to play left guard for the team. If Jenkins is able to thrive at center, the Packers should continue to have one of the better offensive lines in the league.

Brian Gutekunst breaks silence about Tush Push ban proposal

Gutekunst was an open book in his latest interview, and he also spoke about the Tush Push ban proposal, which was prompted by the Packers.

“I wasn't really a huge part in drafting the proposal or anything like that, but very much in support of it,” Gutekunst said via Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. “I think certainly the medical professionals at the league have a high concern for putting players in positions that could lead to catastrophic injuries. I think this is something that needs to be discussed and we need to be proactive with it rather than be reactive on that.”

The Packers were not the only team that wanted the Tush Push ban, but it was also the Buffalo Bills. If anything, teams are worried about the play hurting others as opposed to the success rate. The Philadelphia Eagles have made the play nearly impossible to stop, and it'll be interesting to see if the league actually bans it. If the play is banned, the Packers will be thanked for a move that teams have a hard time stopping.