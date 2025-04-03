As there are ongoing conversations surrounding the Tush Push ban proposal by the Green Bay Packers, the team is looking for supporters and while the Chicago Bears are their on-field rival, the two are allies on this topic. While the debate for the “Tush Push” ban proposal by the Packers continue, there's no doubt that this will be a topic heading into the upcoming season.

Per the latest report from ESPN's Kalyn Kahler, she recounted the meeting on Tuesday between executives of various football teams as some spoke on the proposed ban. One who was a proponent was Chicago chairman George McCaskey who “spoke about the risk” of the play.

“In Tuesday's session, six sources in the room told ESPN that Bears chairman George McCaskey stood up in favor of the proposal and spoke about the risk,” Kahler wrote. “Saying that a serious injury was going to happen, and when it did, they would all look back on this vote and remember it.”

Bears standing with Packers on proposed Tush Push ban

As the competition committee will vote on the Packers' ban proposal, the session not only consisted of McCaskey saying his thoughts, but Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie as well defending the play.

“McCaskey took the floor before Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, who waited his turn to speak,” Kahler wrote. “The sources in the room said Lurie defended the play, arguing that it is uncommon, offensive trends come and go, there's no injury data and it's not fair to penalize one team. Then Bills owner Terry Pegula stood up to support the proposal and responded to Lurie's points with a line that some of the sources in the room interpreted as a joke, that Lurie's future Hall of Famer center Jason Kelce retired because of wear and tear from the tush push.”

At the moment, the league is split on the play with 16 teams in favor on the ban as in an effort to make more team support it, there is plans to broaden the proposal.

“Two sources in Tuesday's voting session said clubs were split,” Kahler wrote. “With exactly 16 in favor of Green Bay's proposal, and that the Packers will rewrite the proposal to be broader and prohibit all pushing of the runner ahead of the next league meeting on May 20-21 in Minneapolis.”

At any rate, while the Packers and Bears will face each other twice this upcoming season, they will stand side by side on this issue.