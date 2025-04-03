With the Green Bay Packers being at the forefront of the “Tush Push” ban proposal, it seems that it will be a continuous process of changing the language of the actual deal. While there are many who support the Packers ban proposal, it looks like a change will be made in order to get more teams on board.

The reports are that 16 teams are in favor of banning the controversial play that's run famously by the Philadelphia Eagles, but even also by the Buffalo Bills who called it more than five times last season. According to ESPN, Green Bay will “require the proposal to be broader” and also “prohibit all pushing of the runner” when the league next meets in May.

“Two sources in Tuesday's voting session said clubs were split,” Kalyn Kahler of ESPN wrote. “With exactly 16 in favor of Green Bay's proposal, and that the Packers will rewrite the proposal to be broader and prohibit all pushing of the runner ahead of the next league meeting on May 20-21 in Minneapolis, in an effort to entice eight more clubs to vote for it to pass. The May proposal will likely look much different than the original, and it won't be as targeted to Philadelphia and Buffalo — the only two teams that ran a push sneak more than five times last season.”

Some question the Packers' proposal to ban the “Tush Push” play

While there have been debates about the Packers proposing to ban the “Tush Push” play from the NFL, there is no doubt an effort to actually strike it out from being used by the team. During ESPN's story on the situation, there was a source that even questioned the conversation as the play being inconsequential to the success of the teams that ran it.

“We spent so much time on this single play,” ESPN's source said as they were involved in the meetings surrounding the play. “How many times did the pushing even make a difference last year? Once or twice, and the teams were less successful than they were on traditional sneaks. It was less about competitive edge than it was about health stuff. Why was this specific thing the most interesting?”

At any rate, besides Green Bay being the lead in terms of banning the play, the team themselves are looking to improve after finishing 11-6 which put them third in the NFC North.