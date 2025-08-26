The Green Bay Packers went 11-6 last season before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round last year. However, Jordan Love's injury and lack of consistency hinted that Green Bay has another level to reach. The Packers front office gave head coach Matt LaFleur a new weapon during the draft in Matthew Golden. If Green Bay chases players like Tyreek Hill, the sky's the limit.

The Packers have had an intriguing offseason highlighted by a historic draft selection and not much else. While a quiet training camp could be viewed as a problem, it is a blessing in disguise. For the first time in a while, Green Bay enters the regular season without a lot of media attention, setting the stage for the team to take off. In short, the Packers are set up for success.

Last season, LaFleur's offense had its ups and downs. Josh Jacobs, for one, hit the ground running in Green Bay's running game. If he repeats that kind of production, the Packers' offense might be on of the most balanced attack in the NFL. Improvement on the defensive end of the ball should also play a big role in the team taking a step forward next season.

Love's hand injury that he suffered during training camp gives fans cause for concern. However, it looks like LaFleur's quarterback will be ready to go when the Packers kick their season off against the Detroit Lions on Week 1. That matchup could very well decide who wins the NFC North at the end of the season. Regardless of its impact, Green Bay's opener is a huge game.

The Packers have a chance to re-join the inner circle of Super Bowl contenders this season. Here are three bold predictions for Green Bay in the 2025-26 season.

1. The Green Bay Packers will win the NFC North easily

The NFC North sent three teams to the postseason last year. However, the Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions walked away with zero playoff wins between them. However, all three teams are still in the early years of what could become a dynastic run in the NFC playoff picture. Despite how bright their futures are, the Packers have the easiest road to success early on.

Green Bay has bolstered its offensive line with its latest move on the trade market. LaFleur and his staff have everything they need to put together a devastating offense in 2025. However, what sets the Packers apart from the rest of their division is their quarterback. Jared Goff is the only one who can compare to Love, and the latter carries a much higher ceiling as the signal-caller.

Another thing going in Green Bay's favor is its schedule. Compared to the rest of the NFC North, the Packers have the easiest path through the season, according to ESPN. However, playing against the rest of what should be a talented division makes things difficult, regardless of the rest of their schedule. Despite that, Green Bay can take advantage of a lot of favorable matchups.

2. Matthew Golden will win Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Packers drafted Golden at No. 23 in the 2025 NFL Draft. For a lot of teams, that is not a significant move. However, it is for Green Bay. The last time the Packers drafted a wideout in the first round was all the way back in 2002. There is something different about Golden, though. LaFleur is excited to use his new weapon all over the field as a jack-of-all-trades receiver.

Golden is part of an intriguing rookie class. Cam Ward and Ashton Jeanty lead the way when it comes to Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, according to CBS Sports. Green Bay's receiver is further down the list, but that can change in an instant. He has a clear path to elite production in a wide receiver room that lacks a true alpha. If he can step into that role, he and Love can dominate.

Love and Jacobs were able to guide the Packers' offense to a respectable season. However, they did so without a true No. 1 receiver on the outside. Golden served that role when he was at Texas, so the workload should not be an issue. Green Bay's first-rounder has impressed in the preseason, and he has a chance to walk away with some hardware when the season is over.

3. Green Bay will trade for Tyreek Hill

Hill has been at the middle of plenty of issues with the Miami Dolphins this season. He is with the team and ready to go as Week 1 approaches, but the odds of him finishing the season in Miami are not in the Dolphins' favor. Even at this point, Hill and Tua Tagovailoa have some things to work out off the field. However, the likeliest outcome might be a trade sending Hill elsewhere.

If Hill is on the market ahead of the trade deadline, the Packers are a perfect destination. Golden could step into a significant role this season, but Green Bay needs a backup plan if he's not ready. Hill isn't the player he used to be, but he still commands a lot of respect around the league for his elite production in the passing game. Giving Love a weapon like that would be a huge boost.

The Packers cut Mecole Hardman as the team shrinks the roster down to 53 players. Despite that move, Green Bay's offense has what it needs to have a great season. If LaFleur and the front office wants to go all-in on contending for a Super Bowl, bringin Hill in could be the move that puts them over the top in the NFC.