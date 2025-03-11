The Green Bay Packers could be getting back a key piece of their offense for the 2025 season. That's if they re-sign him.

Running back AJ Dillon has been cleared to return to the field after missing all of 2024 due to a neck injury.

Via Jordan Schultz:

“Packers free agent RB AJ Dillon has been fully cleared by multiple doctors and is ready to return to the field in 2025. Still just 26, Dillon has 2,428 career rushing yards and 18 total TDs.”

Dillon was drafted in 2020 by the Packers out of Boston College. In his last season in 2023, the RB ran for 613 yards on 178 carries in 15 games and also had 22 catches. However, given Green Bay's deep running back room, it does feel unlikely they will reunite with the 26-year-old.

Josh Jacobs was a workhorse in '24 while Emanuel Wilson was also solid as Jacobs' backup. The Packers already re-signed Wilson this offseason, which does limit the potential opportunity Dillon could have with the only NFL team he's ever known. Green Bay also has MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Books as other RB options.

Regardless, Dillon will get a chance somewhere, even if it's not with the Packers. He's been a beloved player for the franchise over four seasons. Dillon's best campaign came in Year 2, rushing for 803 yards (4.3 YPC) and five touchdowns in 2021. In today's NFL, every single team operates with two or three running backs, which means there's undoubtedly a job out there for Dillon.

If he didn't miss all of '24, there is no question Dillon would've emerged as the No. 2 behind Jacobs. That's what he was in training camp last summer, but the injury derailed the opportunity that was about to present itself.

“I’ve had so many great years in football and some really great teams and some great lifelong friends,” Dillon said after the season, via ESPN La Crosse. “So, I really just look at everything in an optimistic mindset. I’m grateful to have this opportunity to continue to play the game that I love. So, I’m going to put myself in the best position possible to continue doing that.”

We'll see where Dillon ends up.