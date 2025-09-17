The Green Bay Packers are riding high at 2-0, but their win over the Washington Commanders came with a major blow to their receiving corps. Wideout Jayden Reed, who exited early after landing awkwardly on his shoulder, has been diagnosed with a broken collarbone and will miss an estimated six to eight weeks.

The injury immediately thins out Green Bay's depth at wide receiver, especially with Christian Watson still rehabbing from last year's ACL tear. Reed briefly sparked hope in the first quarter when he hauled in a 39-yard touchdown, but the play was called back by penalty, and moments later, his season took a sharp turn.

Reed confirmed the next step in his recovery on social media. The 23-year-old revealed that he had undergone not one but two successful surgeries: one for his collarbone and another for a foot injury that had been lingering.

”Successful foot & clavicle surgery thank you God 🙏🏾,” Reed wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the setback, his upbeat tone reassured Packers fans that he remains focused on returning stronger. The surgeries mean a long road to recovery, but they also close the door on nagging issues that could have plagued him later in the season.

Green Bay, meanwhile, showed resilience without him. Tight end Tucker Kraft stepped into the spotlight, delivering a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown, while Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks chipped in to keep the passing attack afloat. Quarterback Jordan Love spread the ball effectively to seven different targets, throwing for 292 yards and two scores in a near-flawless performance.

The Packers' overall momentum hasn’t slowed, either. After dismantling Washington on Thursday Night Football, Green Bay held steady at No. 4 in the Week 3 NFL Power Rankings.

Jordan Love’s command of the offense, along with Josh Jacobs' steady ground production, has made the Packers look like one of the NFC's most complete teams. The next few weeks on the road will test that depth even further, but if they can weather Reed's absence, Green Bay could cement itself as an early Super Bowl contender.