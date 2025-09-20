Tucker Kraft had a breakout game in the Green Bay Packers' 27-18 Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. However, he's been dealing with a knee injury throughout the week leading up to the next contest against the Cleveland Browns. On Saturday, Kraft received some good news for Sunday's matchup.

Reports indicate that the 24-year-old tight end is expected to play against the Browns, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. After suffering a knee injury during Thursday's practice, the Packers feel that Tucker Kraft will be available in Week 3.

“Good news for Green Bay: After an injury scare Thursday and not practicing Friday, Packers TE Tucker Kraft is expected to play Sunday vs. the Browns, per The Insiders.”

Quarterback Jordan Love targeted Kraft often in Week 2, as the third-year tight end led the Packers in receiving in the win. Tucker Kraft ended the contest with six receptions, 124 yards, and a touchdown. He may be in for another big game against the Browns, as Green Bay is dealing with injury woes in the wide receiver room.

Jayden Reed is out for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his shoulder and foot. Additionally, Christian Watson is still dealing with lower-body injuries of his own. One of which was a torn ACL he suffered in January before the start of the playoffs. He is not expected to return until sometime in 2026.

The Packers' contest against the Browns might be a challenging one, as Cleveland has played solid pass defense to begin the season. They are only allowing 146.0 passing yards per game so far, which is good for the second-best in the league. The Browns' 191.5 total yards allowed per game leads the NFL in that category.

So, Tucker Kraft and the offense will have to be on top of their game if they hope to help the Packers advance to a 3-0 record. Kickoff is on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.