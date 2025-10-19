The Green Bay Packers will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium. However, their travel plans took an unexpected turn Saturday night, as the team’s flight to Phoenix was delayed for nearly six hours due to mechanical issues. The delay kept players and coaches grounded in Wisconsin for much of the evening, leaving the team no choice but to switch planes, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers’ staff plane departed Green Bay at 1:15 p.m. CT, while the players and coaches were scheduled to leave shortly after at 1:30 p.m. CT. However, the second aircraft encountered mechanical problems that left the team stranded on the tarmac until nearly 7 p.m. CT, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The delay had stretched beyond five hours before a replacement plane was arranged.

The disruption comes ahead of a significant NFC matchup on Sunday, set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Green Bay (3-1-1) looks to maintain its narrow lead in the NFC North over the 4-2 Detroit Lions. The Packers are fresh off a 27–18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals following their bye week, while the Cardinals (2-4) enter on a four-game losing streak after a 2-0 start. Arizona lost its latest contest to the Indianapolis Colts, 31–27, in Week 6.

Travel complications of this scale are uncommon but not unprecedented in the NFL. Teams occasionally face delays due to weather or logistics, though mechanical issues of this duration are rare. With the roughly three-and-a-half-hour flight from Green Bay to Phoenix, the Packers are not expected to arrive until late Saturday night, giving them only a brief window for rest before game day.

Complicating matters further for the Packers are a few health concerns. Running back Josh Jacobs and cornerback Keisean Nixon were both listed as questionable because of illnesses.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, searching for their first win since Week 2, will start veteran backup Jacoby Brissett for the second straight week as Kyler Murray continues to recover from a foot sprain. Brissett threw for 320 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in last week’s loss to Indianapolis.