The Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2025 season at home against the divisional rival Detroit Lions at home on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 PM ET from Lambeau Field. While the majority of the attention around the Packers has focused on their recent shocking trade for former Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons, it's been easy to forget that Green Bay also has what they hope will be an elite offense, led by quarterback Jordan Love.

Recently, the Packers got a positive injury update regarding one of their key wide receiving weapons heading into Sunday's clash with the Lions.

“#Packers WR Jayden Reed, dealing with a foot injury and questionable, is expected to play today, source said. Some good initial news for GB,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Reed has been on the injury report as of late and there was some doubt as to whether he would be able to suit up for Sunday's game with the Lions. While Packers fans certainly don't want him risking too much and potentially getting even more injured on Sunday, it says a lot about Reed's toughness that he's willing to play through the ailment to open up the season.

Can the Packers win it all?

The Green Bay Packers immediately vaulted up Super Bowl predictions list and conference standings projections right after trading for Parsons, who signed a long-term contract extension that the Cowboys had been unwilling to offer him shortly after being traded to Green Bay.

With Parsons in the mix, the Packers' defensive line figures to be one of the better units in the NFL, and they were already strong in the secondary despite the loss of Jaire Alexander this offseason.

A lot of the pressure now will be on Love and the offense to perform up to expectations. A big part of this will be simply staying on the field, as Love missed multiple stints of games due to injury last season.

In any case, the Packers will get a great chance to show what they've got against the Lions on Sunday afternoon.