The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Detroit Lions this Sunday at Lambeau Field. This will be one of the best games of Week 1, and many are excited to see Micah Parsons in action for the very first time in a Packers uniform.

Parsons was expected to play all along, and a recent update from Adam Schefter confirms that the newly added edge rusher will suit up against the Lions; however, there is a catch.

“Micah Parsons, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a back injury, is expected to make his Packers’ debut vs. the Lions, but he also is not expected to be in on every down, per sources. The Packers still are figuring out how much to play him; it will be some, but not the full amount.”

Parsons has been training hard, according to head coach Matt LeFleur.

“We'll see. He's doing everything in his power. He's rehabbing hard. We've got to get through a few practices to see how he responds. … Certainly hopeful,” LaFleur said earlier this week.

Now that Parsons is good to go, the Packers' defense is going to be something to watch against the powerful Lions offense. This could be one of the best matchups in the entire NFL, and we will get to see it twice every season.

The Packers have a good number of players questionable for tomorrow. Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), receivers Jayden Reed (foot), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (hamstring), safety Zayne Anderson (knee), and defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell (knee) are all questionable. Jordan Love is also dealing with a thumb injury, but will play on Sunday. He was recently removed from the injury report. He hopes to have a much better start to the season compared to one season ago.

The Lions and Packers begin at 4:25 ET.