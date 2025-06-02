While there has been talk of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love regressing, one person who has come to the defense of the 26-year-old is head coach Matt LaFleur. As the Packers have a plan to get Love to a Super Bowl-caliber player, another person who spoke about the highly debated regression of Love is the man himself.

Due to last season's statistics not up to par with the year before that, there are many saying that Love took a step back as he threw for 3,389 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024. This comes after throwing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2023, with Love questioning the idea of a player stepping back, according to Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com

“What is a step back, is what I’d ask,” Love said. “Everybody has different opinions, things like that. You’ve got to block that stuff out. It’s all about the goals of the team. At the end of the day, I’d say we won more games than we did the year before. So that’s why I ask people, what is a step back?”

“Everybody has opinions and things like that, you try to block that out and just focus on doing me, being the best player I can be and go forward,” Love continued. “At the end of the day, personal stats and things like that, that’s all in the back. You’ve got to focus on goals of the team first and foremost.”

Packers' Jordan Love on holding himself to “high standard”

With the Packers looking to make a splash in the NFC North, the conversation around Love's regression could come from the fact that he dealt with knee and groin issues early. Still, Love would argue that the team won more games last season than they did in the year prior, which is why he questions it.

However, one could argue there are high expectations with this upcoming season as Green Bay had an early playoff exit in the wild-card compared to 2023, where they made it to the divisional round. Love, though, won't put the injuries as an excuse as he holds himself to a “high standard.”

“There might be some things here and there that might have been affected by the injury,” Love said, “but I’m never going to put anything on an injury. I’m going out there and, if I’m healthy enough to go, I’m going to try to give it my best and be the best player I can be out there. I’m going to always hold myself to a high standard. So obviously it’s not fun playing through injuries, but sometimes that’s things you’ve got to do.”

At any rate, the Packers look to further improve after finishing with an 11-6 record, which put them third in the division as they open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Detroit Lions.