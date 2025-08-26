As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the 2025 season, the team is looking to bounce back after a disappointing performance in the Super Bowl, as they were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles. With the eyes on Chiefs star Travis Kelce among other players, there is a chance it could be his final season as he gives insight into the motivation heading into the schedule.

Besides Kansas City, Kelce is looking to rebound after a frustrating outing in the Super Bowl, where it was the first time in his playoff career that he was held without a catch in the first half. In total, he caught four catches for 49 yards on six targets as he said blatantly that he “failed” in multiple aspects, according to ESPN.

“I failed, especially in that last game, in being a leader and being the one that can step up and make plays,” Kelce said. “I'm just setting the bar even higher for myself this year than I have in the past.”

A main motivation for capping off his career, if he decides to retire this season, is ending on a good note, hopefully another Super Bowl, as said by general manager Brett Veach.

“Hopefully he'll go out a champion,” Veach said at the NFL combine. “Hopefully, he has a magical season to end a magical career.”

Kelce also has those high standards, as if he doesn't win his fourth championship, it would not be a success.

“That's the only way I determine whether it's a success or not,” Kelce said.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce shows off leadership

While the Chiefs' tight end is known in the public eye as with Taylor Swift in a relationship, he is also a leader on the team, as shown in practices and on the sideline. One instance saw Kelce break up an altercation between rookies Josh Simmons and Ashton Gillote and give them advice, which garnered the attention of head coach Andy Reid.

“He does it in a way like, ‘I've been there, and you don't want to do that,'” Reid said, via ESPN. “The guys trust him. That's kind of the neat part about the job. You get to see guys mature like that. It's probably no different than having kids. The thing is, it's out in front of everybody because of the [immature] things he'd do [as a younger player] on the field and lose his temper. People saw it. Now they see what he is today. There's a difference.”

Entering his 12th season in the NFL at 35 years old, Kelce is looking to have another productive season that helps star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense reach the title game once again, hopefully to win it.

“It's going to be a grind,” Kelce said. “Hopefully it ends in February.”

At any rate, Kansas City opens the season on Friday, Sept. 5, against the Los Angeles Chargers.