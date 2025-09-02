Green Bay Packers star quarterback Jordan Love had never hidden his desire to have star pass rusher Micah Parsons on the team. That wish was made true by Green Bay's front office last week, when the Packers stunned the rest of the football world by bringing in Parsons via trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys ended their saga with Parsons with that transaction, sending the former Penn State Nittany Lions star linebacker to the Packers, while getting veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks (2026 and 2027) in return.

Dallas could have entertained other offers besides that of the Packers, but the fact that Parsons shares the same agent as Love and defensive back Xavier McKinney apparently made it relatively easy for both the Cowboys and Green Bay to close out the deal, per Jeremy Fowler and

Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.

Parsons, Love and McKinney all have David Mulugheta of Athletes First as their agent. Mulugheta helped Love secure a four-year, $220 million extension in 2024. In the same year, McKinney put pen to paper for a four-year, $67 million deal with the Packers.

Via Fowler and Van Natta Jr.'s ESPN piece: “As for Parsons' new contract, while the Cowboys had been unwilling to deal with Mulugheta, the agent's communication with the Packers was smooth, according to a source close to Parsons. Past deals for clients Jordan Love and Xavier McKinney offered familiarity between the parties, so hammering out an agreement took some time but was not painful according to the source.”

The Packers went all in on Parsons. They didn't just surrender top draft capital to the Cowboys to get the four-time Pro Bowler; Green Bay also signed him to a staggering $136 million contract extension. That deal has a stunning cap hit of $64.288 million in 2028 and $68.288 million in 2029.

Parsons will have all eyes on him going forward, as fans expect him to play at the level that justifies Green Bay's investment in him.

So far in his NFL career, Parsons, a first-round selection (12th overall) by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft, has a total of 52.5 sacks and 112 quarterback hits across 63 games.