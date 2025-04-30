There’s always a point in the draft when a pick just makes sense. When need, value, and potential intersect in a way that leaves you wondering how a player even lasted that long. That’s exactly what happened for the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Amid the usual drama, trades, and reaches, Green Bay made one of the smartest value plays of the weekend. They landed wide receiver Savion Williams out of TCU. The pick gave the Packers a uniquely versatile weapon with a ceiling that stretches as high as Lambeau’s bleachers.

Defensive Holes and Long-Term Concerns

Entering the 2025 draft, the Packers’ needs were as clear as they were critical. Jaire Alexander’s future with the team remains uncertain. That made cornerback an emerging concern. Meanwhile, the offense had its own challenges to solve—most notably the absence of Christian Watson. He will miss at least the start of the season while recovering from ACL surgery. Without a consistent downfield threat, the Packers needed to reload their receiving corps in a big way.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has also been candid about their pass rush. Green Bay struggled to generate consistent pressure in key moments last year. Despite some serviceable talent up front, the defense lacks the disruptive edge presence that can flip a playoff game. There were needs across the board. However, it became clear early in the draft that GM Brian Gutekunst was laser-focused on building around quarterback Jordan Love—and fast.

The LaFleur-Gutekunst Gamble

The Packers made noise immediately by drafting Matthew Golden in the first round. The Texas receiver brings elite speed and soft hands to the fold. These were qualities that could make him a long-term fixture in the slot or on the perimeter. It was a justifiable move given the offensive drought the Packers suffered down the stretch last season.

That said, it was what they did later on that turned heads. In the third round, Green Bay drafted Savion Williams. Yes, he was the a big-bodied, multi-tool weapon out of TCU. The 6'5, 215-pound Williams is a raw but tantalizing prospect who doesn’t just play wide receiver—he does football things.

Williams had one of the most diverse stat lines in college football last season. He posted six rushing touchdowns and six receiving scores. He lined up at receiver, in the backfield, and even under center as a wildcat quarterback. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry and didn’t fumble a single time in 199 touches. He even threw a touchdown pass to fellow draft pick Jack Bech, who went to the Raiders.

There’s a Cordarrelle Patterson-like quality to his game. He can return kicks. He can take a jet sweep to the house. Williams can absorb contact and keep moving like a tight end. He has speed to stretch defenses and the size to box out corners. Williams checks so many boxes that he feels more video game than reality.

The Perfect Move: Unlocking the Offense with Williams

For a team that led the NFL with 25 drops last season, getting receivers with strong hands and offensive versatility was essential. Williams did have five drops last year. That tied for sixth in the Big 12. However, his skill set, versatility, and production more than make up for it. Green Bay seems to believe that with better coaching and a clearer offensive structure, those concentration lapses can be cleaned up.

Drafting Williams wasn’t just about adding a receiver. I was also about reimagining the offense. With Jordan Love firmly entrenched as the starter, LaFleur now has a surplus of weapons to work with. Golden and Williams join Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed in a young, fast, and dynamic wide receiver room. Add Josh Jacobs in the backfield and Tucker Kraft at tight end, and this group suddenly has the potential to become one of the most balanced and unpredictable units in the NFC.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has long been willing to double—dip at positions of need in the draft. He did it before with safeties. Now, he’s done it again with receivers. However, this is the first time in franchise history that the Packers have used two of their top three picks on wideouts. It’s bold. It’s different. And it might be exactly what the Packers needed.

What It Means Going Forward

The Packers may still have questions on defense. This is especiallytrue at edge rusher, where they arguably waited too long to add depth. That said, the move to grab Williams in the third round was both forward-thinking and grounded in need. With Watson's availability up in the air, and no sure No. 1 option in sight, Williams gives the Packers a chance to get creative—and dangerous—on offense.

It’s now on Matt LaFleur to figure out how to make all these pieces work together. But competition in the receiver room is a good problem to have, especially when you’re trying to push a young quarterback into the upper echelon. If Savion Williams can stay healthy and refine his route running, he could become one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sometimes, the perfect move isn’t flashy. It’s strategic. It’s layered. And in the Packers’ case, it might just be the play that sparks their next postseason run.