The recent trade that saw the Green Bay Packers acquire Micah Parsons has had an impact on many, including sportscaster Kay Adams, who a fan recently got a tattoo of due to the blockbuster trade.

This all traces back to August 21, 2025, when the Packers' trade for Parsons was purely speculative. Nico Cuevas responded to Adams's post about the situation on X, formerly Twitter, saying if she helped the trade happen, he'd get a tattoo of her. A week later, Adams responded, saying, “DO IT.”

Cuevas came through on his word. He debuted the tattoo on X, which features Adams wearing a signature Packers cheesehead hat. “Kay did it,” is written on the tattoo as well.

Kay Adams (@heykayadams) September 2, 2025

Adams could not believe it. “I actually cannot,” she said in response to the finished product in a September 2, 2025, post on X. One fan called it “flattering,” pointing out the size of it. Adams replied, “I mean[,] I look gorgeous[,] yes [upside-down face emoji] thank goodness.”

When did the Packers trade for Micah Parsons?

On Monday, August 28, 2025, Parsons was traded to the Packers, ending a longtime contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons had been entrenched in a contract negotiation with the team over the summer. However, he requested a trade on August 1, 2025.

Nearly four weeks later, he was sent to Green Bay. Parsons was traded in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. He then signed a four-year, $188 million contract extension with the Packers.

He was picked with the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. Parsons played college football at Penn State before going to the Cowboys.

In his first four years in the league, Parsons racked up 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and 256 total tackles. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons, and he is a three-time All-Pro (two First-team, one Second-team). Parsons was also named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Now, he heads to the NFC North. He will have a chance at revenge in Week 4 when the Packers take on the Cowboys. He will also face his other former division rivals, the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants, throughout the 2025 season.