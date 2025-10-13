Lukas Van Ness was carted off Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers' defensive end left with a limp and a battery of questions about his availability after Week 6’s 27-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Van Ness was carted off in the third quarter after injuring his foot and was listed as questionable to return. Coach Matt LaFleur downplayed the severity in his postgame comments, saying he didn’t “believe there was anything broken or anything like that” and that Van Ness would have an MRI the following day, via 247 Sports reporter Eli Berkovits on X, formerly Twitter.

That’s the kind of update Packers fans want to hear: an injury that looks serious but isn’t necessarily structural. Van Ness has grown into a meaningful role in Green Bay’s rotation this season, seeing a team-high-ish share of snaps as the Packers leaned on his pass-rush traits and edge-setting ability. Losing him, even for a short stretch, would force coordinator adjustments and more snaps for backups.

Article Continues Below

Van Ness made his presence felt earlier in the game, recording a sack and helping hound the Bengals quarterback when he was on the field. He’s shown progress since entering the NFL, and his recent play validated the team’s decision to ramp up his role this season. Still, the scary-looking exit, being carted off with no sock or shoe on his right foot, caused a lot of commotion.

The Packers’ medical results will determine whether Van Ness’s injury turns into a short-term inconvenience or forces the team to shuffle its defensive front long term. Matt LaFleur won't be too worried with the likes of Micah Parsons still on the team and fit to play.

For now, Green Bay can breathe a small sigh of relief. The team won by nine and can ride that momentum into its next matchup while monitoring Van Ness’s MRI results. If the scan comes back clean, the Packers get back a disruptive young piece who can pressure quarterbacks and set the edge. If they lose him, look for increased snaps from depth pieces and a tweak to the pass-rush rotation.