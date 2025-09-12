Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a lot of things to be happy about these days. On Thursday, they notched back-to-back wins after trouncing the Washington Commanders, 27-18, at Lambeau Field.

LaFleur has had the Packers humming in their first two games, as they started the season 2-0 for the first time in five years. They beat the Detroit Lions with a nearly similar score, 27-13, in Week 1.

Moreover, quarterback Jordan Love has looked great in their two assignments. Against the Commanders, he threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns. LaFleur's confidence in Love never wavered despite the heavy criticisms and trade rumors over the years.

But when asked for his assessment of their win over Washington, the 45-year-old coach said he wasn't too satisfied, and it looks like a tough practice is awaiting the players.

“Packers could have taken control earlier, LaFleur says, which will give him some ‘ammo' for when the team gets back to work on Monday,” reported Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber.

Green Bay scored a touchdown and limited Washington to just 11 yards in the opening quarter. The Packers also held an 11-point advantage at halftime. But apparently, those were not good enough for LaFleur.

He, however, was more than happy with the fans' energy.

“Our guys fed off that,” added the Packers coach.

Defensive end Micah Parsons echoed LaFleur by admitting that they didn't play up to their standards. But he also acknowledged the positives in their victory over the Commanders.

“We played consistently. We gave up some things that we didn’t want to, more points than what we wanted to, but we made them earn everything, and that’s just important. No big plays, we made them earn everything, and that’s the good part,” said Parsons, who had two total tackles and three hurries, in a report from the Associated Press.

The Packers will try to make it three wins in a row against the Cleveland Browns on September 21.