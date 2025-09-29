The Week 4 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers lived up to the hype and then some. Fans were expecting a ton of fireworks in Micah Parsons' first game in Dallas as a member of Green Bay. It was a close game up until the very end… literally, as the Packers-Cowboys game finished in a 40-40 tie.

However, the Packers nearly cost themselves the win in overtime. With no timeouts left and the team being down 3, Green Bay finished a play with around 30 seconds left. After a few seconds of what seemed like indecision about whether to spike the ball or to run a play, the Packers snapped the ball with six seconds left. Instead of spiking the ball from shotgun, though, Love looked downfield for a pass and tried to hit a receiver in the endzone.

If not for the fact that the ball landed with just one second left, the Packers would have lost the game. Instead, Brandon McManus nailed the chip shot to tie the game. Naturally, head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about the team's clock management. Here's what he had to say.

“It’s always a fine line you’re battling,” LaFleur said, per Ryan Wood. “If I knew it was going to end like that, we would’ve gone faster.”

After the Cowboys got decimated by the Chicago Bears last week, many expected the Packers to cruise to an easy win. However, Dallas' offense came to play against Parsons and the Packers' defense. Even without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott willed his team to nearly win the game. He completed 31 of his 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers were able to answer the Cowboys' deluge: quarterback Jordan Love completed 31 passes on 43 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Josh Jacobs had 86 yards and two touchdowns. However, after that anticlimactic end to the game, Green Bay definitely feels like they should have gotten away with a win.