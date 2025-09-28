The Green Bay Packers have a big game against the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football.” All eyes will be on this primetime matchup, as it will be Micah Parsons' first game back in Dallas since being traded in the offseason. The hype is so real that it appears the NFL is treating the contest as if it were a Super Bowl.

Reports indicate that the Packers-Cowboys Sunday night game will be given Super Bowl-like coverage, according to Front Office Sports. Typically, “Football Night in America” is broadcast in a studio. However, they will air the program live on the field. Additionally, “Fantasy Football Happy Hour” will air live from the stadium as well.

“Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas for Packers-Cowboys is getting Super Bowl-level coverage from NBC. Football Night in America will broadcast on-site, and Fantasy Football Happy Hour will air from the stadium tonight.”

Parsons' drama with Jerry Jones was one of the hottest stories throughout the offseason. The two just couldn't come to an agreement on a contract extension, and it eventually led to Micah Parsons' being traded to the Packers.

Jones might be bitter about how everything played out, as the Cowboys' owner claimed days ago that Micah Parsons won't receive a tribute video on Sunday night. During Parsons' time in Dallas, he earned four Pro Bowl appearances, was named to the All-Pro First Team twice, and earned the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in the 2021-22 season. He also managed to record 256 combined tackles (172 solo), 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

That's the type of production the Cowboys traded away to the Packers. Not only that, but the superstar edge rusher was dealt at 26 years old, and is considered to be in the prime of his NFL career. So, Green Bay may get the best that Micah Parsons has to offer.