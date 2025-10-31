The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, with the hope of earning their sixth win of the season. However, with Halloween taking place on Friday, media members asked head coach Matt LaFleur about his thoughts on the popular holiday. As it turns out, he doesn't appear to be a fan of it.

LaFleur, who is 45 years old, explicitly told media members during a post-practice press conference that he does not care about Halloween, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Instead, the seven-year head coach is too focused on playing against the Panthers on Sunday.

“I don't give a s**t if it's Halloween,” said Matt LaFleur. “We're trying to win a game.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur is not a fan of this particular holiday – nor really any holiday that occurs during football season. pic.twitter.com/WRappctE2S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

That mentality could be part of the reason why the Packers are playing so well as of late. The team owns a 5-1-1 record entering Week 9, and looks primed for a potential run in the playoffs. Green Bay is also ranked first in the NFC North and owns the third-best record in the NFC in general.

So, whatever Matt LaFleur is doing is seemingly working. And if that means not caring about Halloween, then so be it. The Packers are playing extremely well this season, as both the offense and defense have looked the part.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love has thrown for 1,798 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 70.9% of his pass attempts. He's also only thrown two interceptions, making him one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league right now.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons continues to make the Dallas Cowboys look bad for trading him away. Through seven games played so far this season, the two-time First-Team All-Pro has recorded 17 combined tackles (nine solo), 14 quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks.

Look for the Packers to remain red-hot in Week 9 against the Panthers. And with Matt LaFleur shutting out Halloween altogether, Green Bay should remain focused in this matchup.