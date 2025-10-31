Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich didn’t hedge. Asked about Jordan Love after Sunday night’s win in Pittsburgh, he called it “probably one of the best games he’s played here.” That tracks with what the film and the box score say.

Love carved up the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 35–25 road win, completing 29 of 37 passes for 360 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions via the ESPN Box Score. He finished with a 134.2 passer rating and an 89.1 Total QBR, the kind of clean, efficient line that makes an OC gush. Love also strung together 20 straight completions during the second-half surge, a heater that underscored how in rhythm he looked from the pocket.

The chemistry with tight end Tucker Kraft jumped off the screen. Kraft bullied Pittsburgh’s secondary for seven catches, 143 yards, and two scores, including a 59-yard catch-and-run that broke the game open late. When Love needed a bucket, No. 85 kept getting to his spots and finishing.

This wasn’t a front-running stat pad. The Packers trailed at halftime and then dumped 21 points in the fourth quarter to close the door, on the road, in prime time, against Aaron Rodgers and a Steelers team that had been humming. That’s big-boy quarterbacking.

Was it his best? You can make the case. The efficiency (78.4% completions), the zero turnover-worthy throws on the stat sheet, and the control he showed at the line all scream peak form. ESPN Research even noted Love joined rare Packers company by posting at least 75% completions, 350-plus yards, and three touchdowns in a single game, a list that includes Rodgers, Brett Favre, and Don Majkowski. That’s not routine stuff.

The national chatter reflected it. Love’s night was a moment that nudged him deeper into the MVP conversation, and the Love–Kraft connection torched Pittsburgh. Packers-focused outlets echoed the trust factor Green Bay now has in its QB1. None of that happens without a statement game.

Stenavich’s bar is high, and that’s the point. The Packers didn’t just beat the Steelers; they did it because Jordan Love played point guard with a flamethrower. If this wasn’t the best game of his career, it belongs on the very short list. And if Green Bay keeps getting this version of No. 10, the ceiling for Matt LaFleur’s offense climbs fast.