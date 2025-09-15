After Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom was ruled out for Week 2 with an oblique injury, he could be cleared to play for their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Ahead of facing defensive end Myles Garrett and the Browns after a 27-18 win against the Washington Commanders, Green Bay can improve to 3-0 on the 2025 NFL season.

LaFleur says Tom is feeling much better than he did ahead of last week's preparation for the Commanders, according to Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

“Matt LaFleur says Zach Tom feels “a lot better than he did” last week with his oblique injury, but #Packers will see how the week goes. Important to have him back this week against Myles Garrett in Cleveland,” Wood reported.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love finished 19 of 31 attempts for 292 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2's win. Running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 84 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown. Tucker Kraft finished with six catches for 124 yards and one touchdown. However, Love will have to go on without one of his go-to receivers against Myles Garrett and the Browns.

Packers' Jayden Reed is set for surgery with an unexpected timeline

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed underwent surgery for a broken collarbone and could be ruled out for beyond six weeks. While the Packers sealed a big victory against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, they lost Reed for the foreseeable future.

Reed went under the knife to repair his broken collarbone early last week and hopes to be back in action in November, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Packers WR Jayden Reed will have surgery early next week, likely Tuesday, to fix his fractured collarbone. The hope is he returns in November,” Rapoport reported.

Reed is considered to be Packers quarterback Jordan Love's top receiver. While Reed's drop rate was a point of concern in his second season, he's still a highly effective target for Love, with many expecting his third season to be his best. He's regarded as a top NFL slot receiver. However, in his absence, it could mean increased roles for wide receivers such as Malik Heath and Romeo Doubs.