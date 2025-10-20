The Green Bay Packers came out on top in a nail-biting 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, thanks in large part to a game-changing decision from head coach Matt LaFleur — and some convincing from quarterback Jordan Love.

Late in the fourth quarter, with 2:32 remaining and the Packers trailing 23-20, LaFleur initially sent kicker Lucas Havrisik out for a 46-yard field goal attempt to tie the game. But after calling a timeout, he noticed Love’s visible frustration and reconsidered. Love’s confidence pushed LaFleur to change course — and it paid off.

“When our quarterback’s coming off and I can see the disdain on his face, I looked up at the clock, saw how much time was left,” LaFleur told Sports Illustrated. “It wasn’t by any means a chip shot, although Lucas has come in and done a hell of a job. One of those deals where I was like, no matter what we call, this guy’s going to make it work. And that’s exactly what happened.”

Love delivered, hitting tight end Tucker Kraft for a crucial 15-yard completion to convert the fourth down. Two plays later, Josh Jacobs punched in the go-ahead touchdown.

The win marked a turning point for LaFleur, who has been criticized in the past for being too conservative in key moments. This time, he embraced the risk — and summed it up with a new mantra. “Scared money don’t make money,” LaFleur said with a grin.

The decision reflected a shift in mindset for both coach and quarterback. Earlier in the game, Green Bay had already shown an aggressive approach, converting a fourth down on the opening drive and setting a new franchise record with Havrisik’s 61-yard field goal just before halftime.

Love appreciated the change in tone. “We’re always going to try and be aggressive,” he said. “I love that. I love to go for it in that situation, and it worked out right there.”

Meanwhile, LaFleur also discussed how his team plans to protect its star defender, Micah Parsons, from being overlooked by officials. Ahead of next week’s matchup, LaFleur told reporters he intends to speak with game officials about uncalled holding penalties against Parsons, per The Athletic. “That’s definitely going to be a conversation pregame,” he said.

With the Packers sitting atop the NFC North at 4-1-1, it’s clear that both the team’s aggression and its confidence are growing. As Love put it, “We’ve got to keep stacking wins and trusting each other.