The Dallas Cowboys’ decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just a week before the 2025 NFL season has stunned the league. But according to Parsons himself, the split came after the Cowboys issued him a contract ultimatum.

Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, had been seeking a long-term extension for over a year. Entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, the 26-year-old edge rusher attempted to finalize a deal with Dallas multiple times during the offseason.

When talks stalled, he formally requested a trade in early August, stating, “I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

After the trade, NFL Network’s Jane Slater shared that Parsons approached the Cowboys one last time to negotiate once trade rumors began circulating, but the team’s management issued a firm ultimatum.

“I spoke with Micah Parsons this evening,” Slater said via X (formerly Twitter). “He says ‘genuinely gonna miss y’all.’ He says he and his team went back to the Cowboys about an extension with ’empathy’ when the trade interest was leaked this week. The Cowboys response according to Parsons was ‘play on the 5th year or leave.'”

Owner Jerry Jones later confirmed the stance, saying Parsons was told to prepare to play under his current deal. Jones added that an offer had been made earlier in the offseason but was not acceptable to Parsons and his agent, David Mulugheta. Instead, Dallas prioritized strengthening its run defense, acquiring defensive tackle Kenny Clark from Green Bay in the trade along with two first-round picks.

Parsons chose to move on, and Green Bay immediately committed to him in a way Dallas would not. The Packers signed him to a four-year, $188 million extension with $136 million guaranteed, including $120 million fully guaranteed at signing. The $47 million per-year average makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, surpassing T.J. Watt’s adjusted market-setting deal of $42.8 million per year in 2025 cap dollars.

The trade package shows the steep price for acquiring an elite defender. Clark, 30, is a former Pro Bowler but is coming off a season with just one sack and a career-low pass rush win rate of 7%. His contract becomes more expensive in 2026 at $21.5 million. Meanwhile, the Packers surrendered two first-round picks, a cost comparable to deals for stars like Khalil Mack and Jamal Adams in past years.

On the field, Parsons’ production speaks for itself. Since entering the league in 2021, he has compiled 52.5 sacks across four seasons, with at least 12 in each year. He has also led the NFL in pass rush win rate multiple times, maintaining a staggering 30% mark over four seasons, far ahead of Myles Garrett (26%) and other elite peers. His 310 pass rush wins and 251 pressures since 2021 rank first and second in the league, respectively.

For the Packers, who went 11-6 last season and ranked fourth in defensive EPA per play, Parsons fills a glaring need for a dominant pass rusher. ESPN’s Football Power Index gave Green Bay just a 3% chance of winning the Super Bowl before the trade. With Parsons in the fold and quarterback Jordan Love entering his prime, their championship window appears wide open.

For the Cowboys, the decision leaves major questions. The Cowboys now lean on veterans like Dante Fowler Jr. (10.5 sacks last year) and young prospects such as Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, and Marshawn Kneeland to replace Parsons’ impact. While the two first-round picks could help build the next core, the move diminishes their immediate chances of ending a nearly 30-year Super Bowl drought.

The two sides will not wait long for a reunion. In Week 4, Parsons and the Packers visit AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football, setting the stage for a dramatic return to Dallas.