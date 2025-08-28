On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world by trading for disgruntled Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Parsons had been voicing his displeasure with the Cowboys' front office for quite some time now, and had recently publicly requested a trade from the team.

Immediately, fans ran to their schedules to see if and when the Cowboys would be taking on the Packers this year, and sure enough, Parsons will be making his return to Dallas early on in the season.

“Packers at Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, by the way,” reported Packers beat reporter Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

That game is a Sunday Night Football contest that is sure to bring in a massive viewership on television as well as in AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

In order to get Parsons, the Packers paid a hefty price, giving up two first round picks as well as defensive lineman Kenny Clark. Still, Parsons figures to vault the Packers into legitimate Super Bowl contention this season.

Green Bay already had a relatively strong defensive unit, and is now adding one of the best pass rushers in the league in Parsons to the mix. Meanwhile, on offense, the Packers are hoping for a bounce back season out of quarterback Jordan Love after he struggled with injuries and inconsistent play throughout the 2024 season.

Overall, it's a clear signal from the Packers' front office that they are all-in on competing for a championship this year, even if it means parting ways with some future assets in the process.

In any case, Packers fans will get their first look at Parsons in a Green Bay uniform when the Packers open up the season against the divisional rival Detroit Lions on September 7 at 4:25 PM ET from Lambeau Field.