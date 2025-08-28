One of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason has been what is going on with Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons is entering the 2025 season with one year left on his current contract. He is still on his rookie contract and wants a massive pay increase to show his value to the team. Now, he is holding in and dealing with a back injury as the Cowboys look at their options.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and NFL reporters Dan Graziano and Todd Archer, the Cowboys are willing to listen to trade offers surrounding Micah Parsons for the first time. Parsons is holding in but has been dealing with tightness in his back, which has been bothering him since June. He is looking for a second opinion.

The report from all three NFL reporters said: “Parsons is seeking a second opinion with Dr. Robert Watkins IV for back tightness that has bothered him going back to June when he did not participate in the mandatory minicamp. According to Schottenheimer, after undergoing a second MRI last Friday, the Cowboys have cleared Parsons medically to practice.”

Interestingly, if Micah Parsons is looking for a second opinion from a doctor despite the Cowboys' medical staff clearing him to play, that could be a massive signal that he is losing trust in the organization.

Several teams have already called the Cowboys about Parsons, and it seems they are at least willing to listen for the first time. No trade is imminent as the start of the season is right around the corner, but the fact that they are willing to listen is huge.

The contract dispute between Parsons and the Cowboys was even worse when Jerry Jones and Parsons negotiated a tentative five-year extension worth $40.5 million annually.

As game week preparations begin for the Cowboys, the goal is to sort it out as fast as possible, especially with their first practice in preparation for the Eagles under Brian Schottenheimer set to begin on Friday.

The Cowboys and Parsons have not met since that first conversation, but with the added urgency of game preparation starting, a deal—either an extension or a trade—could be on the horizon.

