The Green Bay Packers are preparing to kick off their 2025 NFL season, hosting the Detroit Lions as the marquee game in the afternoon window on Sunday. All eyes will be on the newly acquired edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is expected to make his debut as a member of the Packers.

Parsons has been dealing with a back injury and received his first official injury update prior to Week 1. The All-Pro was listed as ‘limited' at Wednesday's practice, as the team's injury report noted.

Micah Parsons (back) was limited today. First official injury report of the season⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VWlH9I17Wv — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Parsons suffered the back injury during the preseason, while still a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He was diagnosed with a L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back. It was previously reported that the premier pass rusher might receive an injection in order to help him suit up vs. the Lions, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

There are still rumors that Parsons might not be able to suit up. But knowing what is at stake, with an early divisional matchup against the defending NFC North champion Lions, in all likelihood, Green Bay will do whatever they need to get him ready.

Also worth noting was that Packers quarterback Jordan Love was listed as a full participant at practice.

Love underwent surgery on his non-throwing hand during the summer. But he has been brushing aside any notion that he will not be available Week 1.

One of Love's weapons, though, was not able to practice Wednesday as wide receiver Jayden Reed received a DNP designation. Reed suffered a fracture in his foot during training camp. If he is unable to play, rookie wideout Matthew Golden might take on an even more important role.