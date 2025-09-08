Sunday marked the highly-anticipated debut of Micah Parsons in a Green Bay Packers uniform. All following the blockbuster Dallas Cowboys trade that shook the NFL up. He ended his afternoon firing a message to his new rival — after dismantling the Detroit Lions.

Parsons earned one sack in the 27-13 romp to open the season. He admitted to having chills for his first Packers game.

He's not just getting used to the Packer green. Or rocking the No. 1 after swearing 11 for Dallas. Parsons must get used to future battles with Penei Sewell — Detroit's star tackle.

Parsons admitted the challenge of facing Sewell. Leading to this message for his newest challenge.

“I'm not gonna be able to get rid of him. He's a hell of a player. I told him, I said, ‘You're my new rivalry now. I don't got Lane [Johnson] no more. It's gonna be you,” Parsons said. “I'mma see you twice a year, so you might as well buckle up.'”

Micah Parsons drops post trade thoughts after Green Bay/Detroit contest

Parsons looked like his relentless self even with the change of scenery. Though he admitted via Packers insider for The Athletic Matt Schneidman about how drained he felt for himself and everyone around him.

“These last six months was super draining, super toxic for everyone. It's something that I don't think no player should have to go through,” Parsons explained. “The fact that I was traded a week before the season was really outrageous and rough. It's something where I could've been with these guys getting better and better and we could've had probably (an) even more dominant start.”

Except “Go Pack Go” including head coach Matt LaFleur welcomed Parsons from the jump.

“These guys embraced me. They believe in my talents,” Parsons said. “They believed in me and I'm just gonna give these guys everything I have because I know what's at stake and I know what they gave up for me to be here and I'mma do what it takes for us to win.”

Parsons thrived on a defense that surrendered only 246 total yards of offense. Plus forced one Jared Goff interception.