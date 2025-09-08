The Green Bay Packers have high hopes of rising to the top of the NFC North division and taking the title away from the defending champion Detroit Lions. They still have a long way to go before that happens, but they fired the first blow. The Packers registered a 27-13 triumph over their rivals in the season opener at Lambeau Field.

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes in the victory and the Packers defense limited the high-powered Lions offense to 246 total yards. The Lions gained just 46 rushing yards and were held to 2.1 yards per attempt.

The Packers appeared to get a boost from the limited play of edge rusher Micah Parsons. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley inserted Parsons into the lineup in passing situations. and he was credited with 1 tackle and 1.0 sack. While the statistical contribution was not huge, he worked his way into the Detroit backfield on multiple occasions. Parsons altered Lions quarterback Jared Goff's ability to step up into the pocket.

Additionally, the presence of Parsons seemed to have an impact on the confidence of the Lions' offensive line. Parsons figures to have a greater influence on the Packers' defense as he grows more familiar with the Green Bay game plan.

Parsons thrilled by Lambeau Field atmosphere

The Packers acquired Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in late August. In the short time he has been with the Packers, he has been welcomed by his teammates. Love explained to him that the atmosphere at Lambeau Field is extremely beneficial to the Packers.

Parsons explained his emotions after playing his first game for the Packers on their legendary home field.

Article Continues Below

“I can't lie, it gave me chills,” Parsons told the national television audience. “This environment, the first time, how they embraced me. This was one of one and it was a blessing in disguise. JLove told me it would be this nice, but nothing he said could have told me how nice it would be.”

The home victory over the Lions was notable for multiple reasons. Detroit had been victorious in its last three visits to Lambeau field, and the Packers were able end that losing streak. The Lions were coming off a 15-2 regular season. They swept through the NFC North with a 6-0 record. They are already 0-1 against division opponents, and they have a challenging early-season schedule.

After their Week 2 home opener against the Chicago Bears, the Lions face the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs in the following four weeks.

Parsons will have another chance to play in front of the home fans Thursday night as the Packers host the Washington Commanders.