Life comes at you fast in the NFL, and for Clayton Tune, it came at the speed of a Marlon Humphrey interception. The Green Bay Packers were in the midst of a valiant comeback attempt at Lambeau Field on Saturday night, rallying behind backup quarterback Malik Willis.

But disaster struck late in the game when Willis, who had already accounted for three touchdowns, was forced to exit after re-injuring his shoulder on a throw.

Enter third-stringer Clayton Tune, and enter the ballhawk, Marlon Humphrey. On his very first pass attempt of the game, Tune looked for wide receiver Bo Melton.

It should have been a completion, but the ball bounced off Melton's hands and popped into the air, serving up a gift for the Ravens' Pro Bowl cornerback. Humphrey wasted no time securing the pick, effectively putting a dagger in the Packers' momentum.

The turnover allowed Baltimore to maintain their 34-24 lead with under seven minutes to play, suffocating the energy out of the frozen Green Bay crowd. Fans and Willis himself will be dreading running back to the locker room if that ends up becoming the defining play of the night.

It was a brutal sequence for the Packers, who went from riding high on Willis’ electric performance to watching their third-string quarterback turn the ball over on snap one. For the Ravens, it was exactly the kind of veteran play they needed to help close out a chaotic game and keep their playoff hopes alive.

“Fruit Punch” was in the right place at the right time, and the Ravens are one step closer to stealing a massive win on the road.