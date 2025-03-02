The Green Bay Packers had a solid 2024 campaign. Green Bay won 11 games and went to the playoffs, though they lost during the Wild Card round. Now the Packers need to transition into offseason mode so they can try to fix what went wrong in 2024.

Packers center Josh Myers got a positive update ahead of NFL free agency in March from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“While Myers went down for what appeared to be a significant injury in the playoffs, I'm told he came out of the game unscathed and has no injury from the play,” Fowler said via ESPN. “He's getting no treatment and is completely healthy entering free agency.”

Myers has started 50 games for the Packers since the 2022 season. Fowler expects that Myers will have a strong market in free agency.

The Packers may want to bring Myers back as they have no backup plan at center already on the roster. However, it may not be cheap to bring Myers back to Green Bay.

Fowler noted that Creed Humphrey's four-year, $72 million contract may set the market for other top centers during free agency. Myers may not command an identical contract, but Humphrey's deal does suggest that NFL teams are willing to pay up for a reliable center.

According to Spotrac, Myers is expected to command roughly $7.7 million per season on a new contract. This would put Myers firmly in Green Bay's price range.

Packers also rumored to have engaged in Jaire Alexander trade conversations

The health of Josh Myers is far from the biggest rumor surrounding the Packers heading into the offseason.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Green Bay has had trade conversations involving cornerback Jaire Alexander.

“Sources: The #Packers have had trade conversations centered around star CB Jaire Alexander and they are open to moving him for the right price,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rapoport added that Alexander is viewed as the “most decorated CB available” during the 2025 NFL offseason.

Alexander is 28 years old and has a long history of injury concerns. He has dealt with groin and shoulder injuries over the past few seasons. Alexander also suffered a concussion and broken thumb during the 2020 season.

Alexander has only played in seven games each during the past two seasons. His lack of availability, and his $25.48 million cap hit in 2025, make him expendable for the Packers.

It will be interesting to see if the Packers actually decide to trade Alexander at some point this offseason.