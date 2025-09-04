The Green Bay Packers just acquired Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28, one week ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL season. Despite the quick turnaround, Parsons is expected to make his Packers debut in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Parsons will likely not play long, as he has yet to fully understand Jeff Hafley's defense. However, expect the star edge-rusher to be on the field to start the game and in several pass-rushing situations, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“Based on everything I've been told this week, I would be shocked if Parsons doesn't play in some fashion for the Packers against the Lions on Sunday,” Graziano wrote. “It's too soon for Parsons to know the entire defense, and he probably isn't in football shape yet since he didn't practice in training camp. But the Packers should be able to draw up a play package that maximizes Parsons' impact as an edge rusher in key situations, then continue ramping him up during the early weeks of the season.”

The Packers have invested too much in Parsons not to play him. In addition to relinquishing Kenny Clark and two first-round picks in the trade, Green Bay gave its new star a four-year, $188 million extension.

Packers begin 2025 season against Lions in Week 1

Regardless of how long Parsons plays, the Packers will begin divisional play right away against the Lions in Week 1. Detroit has had Green Bay's number recently, winning the last three matchups and six of the last eight meetings.

The Lions have typically boasted an impenetrable offensive line, but that renowned unit could be in trouble to begin the season. Detroit lost two key blockers in the offseason, with Frank Ragnow retiring and Kevin Zeitler signing with the Tennessee Titans. Three others — Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow and Miles Frazier — have been dealing with nagging injuries throughout the preseason.

Decker and Glasgow have been cleared for Week 1, but the Lions' offensive line appears more vulnerable than usual. Even if it is only for a handful of plays, an elite pass-rusher like Parsons could find success against a hobbled unit. Detroit is also starting two rookies at guard.

The Parsons trade has shifted the odds in the Packers' favor. Green Bay is now favored to win the game and is entering Week 1 as a 1.5-point favorite over the defending NFC North champions.