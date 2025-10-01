Romeo Doubs continues to make his case as the Green Bay Packers’ top receiving option in 2025. The 25-year-old wideout delivered one of his best performances yet on “Sunday Night Football” against the Dallas Cowboys, hauling in three touchdowns on six catches for 58 yards.

His late score nearly sealed the win before Dallas answered to force overtime, ultimately ending in a 40-40 tie. Despite the result, fans were buzzing about Doubs’ breakout, dubbing him the “Silent Assassin” and calling for the front office to lock him up long term.

It was the type of performance that fuels contract chatter in a contract year.

According to ESPN, trade speculation around Doubs doesn’t appear to hold water anymore. The Packers have shown no interest in moving him, and the sense around the league is that Green Bay is more focused on potentially keeping him beyond 2025.

Both sides have reportedly had initial conversations, and while nothing is imminent, an extension is at least on the table. Doubs, who has four touchdowns in his first four games this season, is steadily building leverage for a future deal.

Of course, getting a bargain extension for a rising wideout without a 1,000-yard campaign is increasingly tricky. ESPN compared his potential market to Khalil Shakir’s four-year, $53 million deal with Buffalo, but Doubs’ youth and upside could push his price even higher.

With receivers like Mike Evans, Jakobi Meyers, and Jauan Jennings set to hit free agency, Doubs stands out as a younger option entering just his second contract. In today’s market, youth almost always pay.

Still, the Packers have larger concerns after their tie with Dallas. Wentz may have found Doubs in the end zone three times, but defensive breakdowns erased the effort.

Dak Prescott and George Pickens took advantage of Green Bay’s secondary, while the pass rush failed to generate consistent pressure.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s unit surrendered 40 points, and head coach Matt LaFleur admitted postgame that critical mistakes and poor clock management played a role in the collapse. For a team expected to compete at the top of the NFC, the tie served as a wake-up call.

Even so, Doubs remains a bright spot in an uneven start. With a bye week before facing the Cincinnati Bengals on October 12, the Packers have time to regroup and perhaps start considering how to keep their emerging WR1 in Green Bay for the long haul.