The Green Bay Packers have some work to do with their defensive backroom. After the Packers could trade Jaire Alexander, Todd McShay has his eyes on someone special, with that being Will Johnson.

The Michigan standout is the No. 2-ranked defensive back in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although Travis Hunter is the clear favorite, it doesn't take away from his impact.

In his scouting report, some notes can easily encourage the Packers to make the move.

“Johnson is a big cornerback with easy/fluid movement skills and excellent instincts,” the report reads. “He played outside and in the slot at Michigan.

“In off-coverage, he’s very smooth and relaxed. He doesn’t panic, settles on routes, and can find/play the ball. He had an impressive flat-footed read against USC that he turned into a pick-six.

Some of the examples show that Michigan football continues to crank out NFL stars. One of the most notable names from the university is Charles Woodson.

The latter is one of the best NFL players in the league's history. Although Johnson is not Woodson in the slightest, the potential is there. The expectation of greatness is tough to live up to, but the Packers could believe Johnson can provide that.

Will Johnson could be the Packers' replacement for Jaire Alexander

More details intrigue the Packers about Johnson, including some of the physical aspects.

“He has the size/length to press and match up with bigger wideouts,” his report reads. “The two issues that showed up in his 2024 game tape were inconsistency as a support player against the run and questions about his deep speed. He wasn’t ultra-aggressive to attack ball-carriers and he was run over multiple times.”

Some of those instances can be taken care of within multiple seasons. However, it's rare for cornerbacks to be elite in the first game. Still, Johnson could be the No. 1 option for Green Bay at the cornerback position.

“He can alleviate any concerns about his speed during athletic testing in the spring,” the report reads. “Overall, Johnson isn’t a perfect player, but I do love his blend of size and ball skills.”

Perfection isn't everything at this stage of the game. Still, they would want Johnson to be at the top of his game if the Packers draft him.

Losing Alexander is very tough, considering he and Xavier McKinney were an elite backfield duo. Perhaps Johnson and McKinney could be the new duo if the Packers decide to go that route.