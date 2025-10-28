For weeks, the Green Bay Packers had shown flashes. Fans saw how Jordan Love looked elite, Tucker Kraft looked unstoppable, and Matt LaFleur’s offensive vision felt fully realized. However, it wasn’t until Sunday Night Football that those flashes turned into a full-blown statement.

Packers prove they’re more than a feel-good story

Trailing 16-7 at halftime, the Packers stormed back to dominate the second half. They outscored the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-9 en route to a convincing 35-25 victory. It was a declaration. In what was billed as Aaron Rodgers’ ‘revenge game' against his old team, Love stole the spotlight. He outdueled his predecessor and put the rest of the NFC on alert.

Love threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 29 of 37 passes and setting a new personal best with 20 straight completions. That's a feat not seen in Green Bay since Brett Favre in 2007. For his part, Kraft was a monster, hauling in seven passes for 143 yards and two scores. The defense settled in after a rough first half. They forced multiple three-and-outs, and Green Bay improved to 5-1-1 with a performance that looked every bit championship-caliber.

If this is the Packers’ ceiling, the rest of the conference might be in trouble. Here we'll try to look at how the Packers showed off their ceiling, and it should scare the rest of the NFC.

Jordan Love outduels his former mentor

What makes Love’s breakout so satisfying is the context. On the same field as Rodgers, Love delivered the kind of mature, poised, and explosive performance that cements him as the face of the franchise.

Love was magnificent. Recall that at one point, he completed 20 consecutive passes. That's a number Packers fans hadn’t seen in nearly two decades. His 33-yard strike to Christian Watson in tight coverage might be one of the throws of the year. It was a perfect blend of confidence and precision.

Even more impressive? He wasn’t sacked once, despite facing a physical Steelers front led by TJ Watt.

Green Bay couldn’t get the ground game going, managing just 78 rushing yards. However, Love didn’t need it. He carried the offense on his shoulders. Now, it truly feels like the torch from Rodgers had been officially passed.

It’s not hyperbole to suggest Love entered the MVP conversation with this performance. If he maintains this level of accuracy and confidence, the Packers’ offensive ceiling is as high as anyone’s in football.

Tucker Kraft dominates on National Tight End Day

Sunday was Tucker Kraft’s day. On National Tight End Day, the Packers’ emerging star tight end reminded everyone why he’s quickly becoming one of the most versatile weapons in the league.

Kraft was everywhere. He averaged a ridiculous 20.4 yards per catch. His yards-after-catch ability turned simple completions into game-breaking plays. When Love needed a spark, he looked to Kraft, and every time, the tight end delivered.

That said, Kraft’s night wasn’t just about receiving. He blocked effectively, picked up blitzes, and added the kind of edge that every elite offense needs. Whether it’s a third-down conversion, a red-zone play, or a crucial run block, Kraft does whatever’s asked.

Wide receivers step up in style

The Packers’ receiving corps has taken its share of criticism. Against Pittsburgh, though, they answered loudly. Christian Watson, returning from a long ACL recovery, was electric. In his first game action of 2025, Watson caught all four of his targets for 85 yards. His ability to stretch defenses changes everything for this offense.

Savion Williams also had a night to remember. He scored his first career touchdown on an 8-yard reception and added a 1-yard rush earlier in the game. Head coach Matt LaFleur continues to use Williams as a gadget player. It is working, too. He’s fast, physical, and dynamic in open space. He gives the Packers a versatile weapon who can impact special teams and offense alike.

For the first time all season, Green Bay’s passing game looked balanced, confident, and multifaceted.

Defense turns it on when it mattered

If the first half was shaky, the second half was vintage Packers defense.

After allowing 16 points in the opening two quarters, Green Bay’s defense clamped down. The Steelers were held to just 9 points the rest of the way. They went three-and-out on three straight drives as the Packers seized control. The front seven began collapsing the pocket more consistently. They forced Aaron Rodgers into quick throws and eventually a key fumble that shifted the game’s momentum.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper stood out. He flashed elite speed and instinct. Cooper chased down plays, broke up passes, and forced a critical fumble that set up one of Love’s touchdown drives. Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons also combined for three sacks. It was the kind of defensive turnaround that championship teams make when adversity strikes.

The NFC’s new problem

The message from Lambeau to the rest of the conference is simple: the Packers are for real.

With Jordan Love ascending, Tucker Kraft emerging as a star, and a defense that can adapt under pressure, Green Bay’s ceiling looks every bit as high as San Francisco or Philadelphia’s.

They’re young. They’re confident. And they’re only getting better. If this is what the Packers look like in October, the rest of the NFC should be very afraid of what’s coming in December.