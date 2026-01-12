The Green Bay Packers may need the entire offseason to get over their loss to the Bears. And maybe they will do it with a new coach. But, looking forward, here are the Packers' top three free-agent targets after the crushing playoff loss to the Bears.

The 31-27 loss, complete with a fourth-quarter meltdown, will be entrenched with the Packers until they manage to beat the Bears again.

Among the 2026 position needs for the Packers are an interior defensive line standout, along with help at offensive tackle and cornerback. And it needs to start in the secondary.

Packers should target Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson

Still just 27 years old, Watson could do wonders for the Packers’ secondary. He has the length and physical style of play the Packers missed in 2025. Watson allowed a passer rating of 79.0 this season.

Why might the Packers pass on Watson? They don’t want another Jaire Alexander situation. Watson missed most of 2024 with an injury and finished 2025 on injured reserve. Also, he has just one season as a full-time starter. Furthermore, he doesn’t have the pedigree as a former seventh-round pick.

But he seems like a good team guy, sending this heartfelt message to Chiefs’ fans about his impending free-agent departure, according to a post on Instagram via the Kansas City Star.

“Dear CHIEFS KINGDOM, If this is the last ride, I truly thank you for all the passion and support you’ve showed over the past 4 years,” Watson wrote. “The best 4 years of my life. From a 7th round draft pick out of Augusta, Ga, I felt welcomed since the first day I walked in the building. Never in a million years I could’ve imagined being a 2x b champ. To playing in Arrowhead in front of the best fans in the world. Through the good years and bad, you guys were always there, 100 degrees or -30.”

All of that might play well in Lambeau Field.

Other potential targets at cornerback could be Riq Woolen of the Seahawks, who is 26 years old, Alontae Taylor (27) of the Saints, or Jamel Dean of the Buccaneers. Dean is 29, but still playing at a high level.

Packers should check out Colts OT Braden Smith

If the Packers lose Rasheed Walker in free agency, this position becomes a focal point for need. And Smith could be the answer.

The Packers could have to lol past his age as he will turn 30 this year. And his injury history is a bit checkered. However, he’s a stud at right tackle. And there isn’t a lot of free-agent help on the market this year in terms of tackles.

It would mean Smith or Zach Tom would have to move to left tackle. But the only other answers are trades (good luck at this position) or the draft, where the Packers don’t have a first-round pick. And that’s where the good offensive tackles go.

Smith has battled to overcome issues with OCD that nearly derailed his career, according to a post on YouTube by Pro Football Talk via al.com.

“I was experiencing a lot of anxiety and depression,” Smith said. “And it completely, like, took the life out of me. I mean, you could tell even my performance on the field, like it wasn’t the same. I wasn’t the same person. (And) I wasn’t having fun playing football. I wasn’t having fun just being a father or a husband. Because I was so consumed by what was going on with me, with my mental state, that it was really hard.

“I think first and foremost just speaking to anyone that’s close to you, whether maybe it’s a teammate, a parent, a loved one, I think that’s the biggest thing, that’s the biggest start, and that’s kind of where it started for me, especially is just like getting out in the open because you know if we keep it in, if we keep it locked down, it’s hard to have any healing in that sense. So we need to be able to just talk about it.”

Packers can look at Lions DT DJ Reader

Trading Kenny Clark to the Cowboys didn’t help the team’s interior run defense. So they’ll need help there from outside the organization. And Reader would be a nice poach from a division rival.

Reader’s value goes beyond the stats that usually attract free-agent suitors, according to Cincinnati Bengals Talk via heavy.com. His former defensive coordinator said last year that Readee is a hard guy to replace.

“He’s such a great locker room guy to start with,” current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. “And then just what he does inside, in the interior of the defense, he just controls blocks. It’s a lot of things that people don’t see. You can’t look at D.J. Reader in that position and say let me look at his numbers. Even though he has good numbers for the position, he is just dominant when it comes to taking on blocks, taking on double teams, and not getting moved. And that allows other people to make plays, and when you don’t have that, it creates other issues.”