The Green Bay Packers, at one point, were serious contenders to win the Super Bowl following their mid-season success and acquisition of DE Micah Parsons. However, after season-ending injuries to both Parsons and TE Tucker Kraft, the Packers slid in the final few games of the season despite securing the final NFC Playoffs spot. They then notably lost in Chicago during the Wild Card Round, marking a disappointing ending to what was a promising campaign.

Not only did the Packers lose to their rival Chicago Bears, but it was their second consecutive loss in their three-game series with Chicago. On both occasions, Green Bay led at halftime and during the fourth quarter, only to squander their lead and lose in the final minute of the game.

While the blame can be directed a number of ways, the bottom line is that the Packers will need to focus on getting healthy in the offseason and potentially improving their lineup through the free agency and trade market. Ahead of the 2026, we'll take a look at some of the moves Green Bay can make in improving their Super Bowl chances for next season.

Packers' potential offseason moves

Improving the seconndary: Cornerback

Since the departure of former Pro Bowl corner Jaire Alexander, the Packers have mostly lacked an identity within their secondary. DB's Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine have done a fine job stepping up in relief over the last two seasons, but the depth during injuries late in the season continues to be an issue for the team. Safety Evan Williams stepped up in a big way this season, but the Packers still got torched in the passing game in both meetings against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers were intent on improving their cornerback situation during the offseason, signing former Las Vegas Raider Nate Hobbs to a deal prior to the season. Hobbs saw just 11 games of action before landing on IR towards the end of the season, failing to record an interception and accounting for just two pass breakups during that time. The Packers looked to sign a corner during the season, eyeing targets such as Seahawks' Riq Woolen and Browns' Greg Newsome II to offer some relief. They ended up signing former Cowboys' DB Trevon Diggs, who was on the field for just one defensive snap in the Packers' Wild Card loss.

Article Continues Below

The Packers also allowed 352 passing yards during the Wild Card round, the most of any team in the NFL Playoffs thus far. It's clear that their defensive front is in good shape with All-Pro Micah Parsons scheduled to return next season, but it'll be interesting to see what moves are made to improve the secondary.

Potential trade/signing: Jaguars' Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II was a Packers' trade target around October 2025 when the team was searching for cornerback help, but he exercised his trade option and was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the rest of the season. With the Jaguars also falling in the Wild Card round and Newsome becoming a free agent this offseason, the Packers could be solid suitors if Newsome is looking to join a Super Bowl caliber team.

Other star corners hitting free agency next season include Tampa Bay's Jamel Dean and Detroit's Amik Robertson. While other star names are under contract, the Packers can offer either Keisean Nixon or Carrington Valentine in exchange, or any one of their young developing exterior linemen. The could move to find a trade if they want to land a blockbuster corner, but the cap space and limited players hitting free agency could become an issue.

The Packers also have seven total picks in the 2026 draft and could deal any number of those, including a second-round, third-round, and two picks in the seventh round. Still, there's a ton of great talent hitting free agency this offseason, so the Packers could look to sign someone for a deal before giving up their own assets in return.