After a promising but ultimately unfulfilled 2024 season, Green Bay Packers enter the 2025 offseason with a solid foundation. However, they also have a pressing need that must be addressed to elevate their championship aspirations. Jordan Love has cemented himself as the franchise quarterback, and the young roster has shown immense potential. That said, the defense remains a step behind, particularly in generating consistent pass rush. If Green Bay is serious about making a deep postseason run, one move on defense could make all the difference.

Packers’ 2024 Season Recap: Progress, But Not Quite Enough

Last season, the Packers exceeded expectations with Love proving he belongs among the NFL’s top quarterbacks. With one of the youngest rosters in the league, Green Bay made waves in the playoffs. This signaled that the post-Aaron Rodgers era was officially in full swing.

This time around, there were no surprises. The league knew what Green Bay was capable of. Yet, despite navigating injuries and a grueling divisional schedule, the Packers managed to secure another postseason berth. This showcased their resilience and depth.

Now, with their playoff journey cut short, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur face the challenge of building upon back-to-back postseason appearances. Contract negotiations, roster upgrades, and key offseason decisions will define the Packers’ path forward. As Green Bay officially embarks on its 2025 offseason, the focus shifts to what moves will propel them from playoff contender to legitimate Super Bowl threat.

Here we'll try to identify the perfect trade that the Green Bay Packers must try to complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Packers Target Bradley Chubb

If Green Bay wants to take the next step toward true Super Bowl contention, upgrading its defensive front must be the top priority. The best way to accomplish that is making a move for Miami Dolphins’ edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

A two-time Pro Bowler and one of the league’s most disruptive pass rushers, Chubb would provide the impactful presence that Green Bay’s defense has been missing. Yes, Miami made a significant investment in Chubb back in 2022. However, the team now finds itself in a tight salary cap situation and may be looking to unload his contract. The Packers, with valuable draft assets, should capitalize on this opportunity and bring in a proven veteran to pair with Rashan Gary.

Why Bradley Chubb is the Missing Piece

Chubb is exactly the type of player Green Bay needs. He is a relentless, high-motor edge rusher who can consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks. Despite missing the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury, Chubb’s track record suggests he can still perform at an elite level.

In his last full season (2023), he was a force for the Dolphins, recording 11 sacks, 73 total tackles, and six forced fumbles.

Over his 73 career NFL games, Chubb has amassed 39.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles. This proves his ability to disrupt offensive game plans. At 28 years old (turning 29 before the 2025 season), he still has time to return to peak form.

The Trade Package: What It Might Take

Given Miami’s cap constraints and depth at edge rusher, Green Bay may not have to break the bank to acquire Chubb. A reasonable deal could look something like this:

Packers Receive:

EDGE Bradley Chubb and 2026 seventh-round pick

Dolphins Receive:

2025 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round pick

This trade scenario would allow Green Bay to add an established pass rusher at a reasonable price, while Miami clears cap space and acquires future assets.

Why Green Bay Should Pull the Trigger

If this is all it takes to land Chubb, the Packers shouldn’t hesitate. Yes, he is coming off an injury. Still, that also means he has had ample recovery time to return at full strength. His explosiveness off the edge makes him an ideal addition to a Packers defense that needs more playmakers.

Pairing Chubb with Rashan Gary would give Green Bay a formidable pass-rushing duo. They should be capable of disrupting even the most elite quarterbacks. His presence would also ease the burden on the secondary, forcing quicker throws and creating more turnover opportunities.

The Time to Act is Now

Expect plenty of trade speculation surrounding Green Bay this offseason. The Packers are in position to make a serious push for a championship, and adding Bradley Chubb could be the move that puts them over the top. With Jordan Love’s rise and an improving young roster, now is the time for Green Bay to be aggressive.

If the Packers want to take the leap from playoff team to legitimate Super Bowl contender, trading for Bradley Chubb is the perfect move to make it happen.