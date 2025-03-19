The Houston Texans continue to make significant strides toward becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Of course, this is fueled by the rapid rise of quarterback CJ Stroud, an explosive receiving corps, and a relentless defensive unit. However, their 2025 offseason has been anything but straightforward. Free agency brought a mix of promise and problems. Offensive line concerns continue to dominate the headlines. Now, as the dust settles, Houston turns to the NFL Draft to fill key roster gaps and reinforce its standing among the AFC’s best. Using the Pro Football Network (PFN) simulator, we conducted a five-round mock draft aimed at addressing Houston’s most pressing needs while securing long-term playmakers.

Walking a Fine Line

Heading into free agency, Houston’s top priority was clear—rebuilding the offensive line. The Texans struggled mightily to protect Stroud in 2024. As such, the shocking Day 1 trade of Laremy Tunsil left fans stunned. As one of the premier left tackles in the NFL, Tunsil was a rare bright spot on a line that allowed Stroud to be sacked 52 times last season. Yes, penalties were an issue. However, he still graded as a top-five pass protector, per PFF. Now, Washington will likely look to extend him. This leaves Houston with a major hole on the blindside.

Houston didn’t stop there. They also traded guard Kenyon Green to Philadelphia in exchange for defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson. Sure, Gardner-Johnson is a perfect fit for DeMeco Ryans’ defense and represents solid value. However, the move further depleted an already shaky offensive front. With two starting linemen now gone, Texans fans are left wondering—what’s the plan to protect Stroud? With uncertainty lingering, the 2025 NFL Draft has become a crucial turning point for Houston’s offensive future.

Here we'll try to look at the Houston Texans 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 28: Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State

With their offensive line in disarray, the Texans use their first-round selection on Josh Simmons. He is a dynamic and technically sound tackle from Ohio State. Simmons’ combination of agility, power, and refined technique makes him an excellent candidate to protect Stroud’s blindside. He possesses impressive flexibility, foot speed, balance, and hand placement. These give him a strong foundation for success in the NFL. Yes, he lacks elite power in the run game and is coming off an ACL tear in 2024. That said, his movement skills and football intelligence make him a worthy top-50 selection with the potential to start early. Simmons still needs some refinement in pass protection, but his upside and versatility give the Texans critical flexibility as they reconstruct their offensive front.

Round 2, Pick 58: Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia

After locking in a premier tackle in Round 1, Houston continues its offensive line revamp by selecting Jared Wilson. He is a smart and physically imposing center from Georgia. Sure, Wilson has only one year of starting experience. Still, he possesses the athleticism and movement skills necessary to thrive at the next level. He has the potential to become a long-term solution in the middle of Houston’s offensive line. That's if he continues to develop his football IQ and anticipation.

Round 3, Pick 81: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

Even with an already talented receiving corps, Houston makes a savvy value pick with Xavier Restrepo. He is a polished and reliable slot receiver from Miami. Restrepo’s route-running, strong hands, and ability to separate give him a high floor as a WR2/WR3 option. That's despite lacking elite size and athleticism. We expect opponents to focus on slowing down Nico Collins and Tank Dell. As such, Restrepo could emerge as a key third-down target. He adds another layer of reliability to Houston’s passing attack.

Round 3, Pick 89: Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia

The Texans double down on offensive line reinforcements here. They select Georgia’s Dylan Fairchild in Round 3. Fairchild is a powerful, technically sound guard with a mauler mentality. He excels in run blocking while holding his own in pass protection. Yes, he’s likely to start as interior depth. However, his consistent pass-blocking skills provide immediate value. If he can improve his functional strength, Fairchild has a real chance to develop into a starting-caliber guard. This further solidifies Houston’s offensive line transformation.

Round 5, Pick 166: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

With their final selection in this mock draft, Houston adds a physical and elusive running back in Damien Martinez. Martinez has the size and running style to excel as an early-down back. He can also consistently force missed tackles with his combination of balance and power. Sure, he projects as part of a committee backfield. That said, his ability to generate tough yards makes him a valuable addition.

Final Thoughts

The Texans’ post-free agency mock draft, conducted via the PFN simulator, is a clear response to their most glaring weaknesses. By prioritizing the offensive line early and often, Houston takes essential steps toward keeping CJ Stroud upright and maximizing the team’s offensive potential. The addition of Xavier Restrepo gives Stroud another reliable weapon in the passing game, while Damien Martinez brings much-needed depth to the backfield. If these selections pan out, the Texans will be well-positioned to build on their recent success and take the next step toward true AFC contention. The 2025 draft will be a defining moment for Houston, and if they execute a strategy similar to this mock, they could be one of the most well-rounded teams in the league.