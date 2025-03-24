Over the past few seasons, the Houston Texans have transformed from a rebuilding team into a legitimate AFC contender. Led by the rapid rise of CJ Stroud, Houston has positioned itself for sustained success. However, despite a flurry of activity during the 2025 free agency period, one glaring issue remains—the offensive line. If the Texans want to maximize their championship window and truly cement themselves as Super Bowl contenders, there’s one more trade they must make to shore up their biggest weakness.

Texans’ Free Agency Has Left More Questions Than Answers

Houston entered the 2025 offseason knowing they faced an uphill battle in upgrading the roster. This was largely due to limited salary cap space. That challenge became evident early in free agency when the Texans made the bold decision to trade away Laremy Tunsil in an effort to free up financial flexibility. The problem? The Texans’ offensive line was already a major concern even with the five-time Pro Bowler anchoring it. Now, without him, the situation looks even more dire.

Sure, Houston did attempt to fill the void by signing veteran tackles Cam Robinson and Trent Brown and trading for Ed Ingram. However, neither move is an outright upgrade over Tunsil. The reality is that the Texans’ offensive line hasn’t improved—it may have even taken a step back. In 2024, Stroud was sacked a staggering 52 times. Unless Houston finds a way to better protect its franchise quarterback, those struggles could continue.

The silver lining is that the Texans reside in one of the NFL’s weaker divisions. Of course, simply being good enough to win the division won’t cut it if Houston has its sights set on a Super Bowl. Fixing the offensive line remains the top priority. The best way to do that could come through one more strategic trade—potentially acquiring additional draft capital to further reinforce the trenches.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect trade that the Houston Texans must complete after the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy.

Texans’ Efforts to Reinforce the Offensive Line

Heading into free agency, the Texans were already facing significant concerns along the interior of their offensive line. However, they at least had a cornerstone piece in left tackle Laremy Tunsil, one of the league’s premier pass protectors. Fast forward a few weeks, and Tunsil is now a member of the Washington Commanders. The real question now isn’t whether the Texans should draft an offensive lineman in the first round—it’s whether they should trade up from Pick No. 25 to ensure they land a top-tier prospect.

The Trade Houston Must Make

After an eventful free agency period, Houston’s next move should be acquiring additional draft picks. This would give them more flexibility in addressing their offensive line. The Texans have already demonstrated a willingness to be aggressive in shaping their roster. Now, they need to capitalize on their remaining assets to ensure Stroud has the protection he needs.

Yes, the core of the Texans’ roster seems largely set. However, nothing should be considered off the table. This is especially true considering how Tunsil’s departure proved that even foundational pieces aren’t immune to trades. One potential trade chip is safety Jalen Pitre. Sure, Pitre has been a key piece in Houston’s secondary. That said, the arrival of CJ Gardner-Johnson and the continued development of second-year safety Calen Bullock make a trade at least feasible. With one year remaining on his contract, Pitre could attract interest from teams in need of a versatile defensive back. Given general manager Nick Caserio’s track record, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Texans make such a move.

One ideal trade partner could be the Minnesota Vikings. That's a team looking to accelerate its rebuild. Houston could send Pitre, along with a mid-round pick, to Minnesota in exchange for an extra second-round selection in the upcoming draft. The Vikings could see value in such a deal. Meanwhile, the Texans would secure another high draft pick, giving them more opportunities to address their offensive line woes.

Alternative Trade Scenarios

Another potential avenue involves the Carolina Panthers. The Texans could package a defensive lineman like the seasoned Denico Autry with a future draft pick to acquire additional selections. Carolina, eager to bolster its defensive front, would likely be a willing trade partner. This would allow Houston to accumulate more draft capital and increase their chances of landing a premium offensive lineman.

A more ambitious strategy would be to target a proven young offensive lineman through a blockbuster trade. If the Texans could strike a deal for a rising star like Rashawn Slater from the Chargers or Alijah Vera-Tucker from the Jets, it would immediately transform their offensive line. However, acquiring a player of that caliber would require Houston to part with a premium asset—potentially a first-round pick or a key defensive player. While costly, such a move might be necessary to truly solidify Stroud’s protection for the long haul.

Texans Must Act Now

The Houston Texans have made significant strides in their rebuild, transforming into an AFC contender behind CJ Stroud’s rapid development, a young and dynamic defense, and an aggressive front office unafraid to take bold risks. However, their work is far from finished. The offensive line remains a glaring weakness, one that could derail their championship aspirations if left unaddressed. While free agency provided temporary solutions, the Texans must be proactive in securing long-term reinforcements. Whether it’s acquiring additional draft capital, flipping a veteran asset for younger talent, or making a splash move for a proven offensive lineman, Houston needs to act swiftly. If they execute the right trade, they won’t just be AFC South champions again—they’ll be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.