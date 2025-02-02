Apparently unhappy with the overall picture of the 2024 season, the Texans gave Bobby Slowik his walking papers not long after jettisoning their president. And the Texans may not re-sign Stefon Diggs, so here is the ranking for his best landing spots in 2025 NFL free agency.

The season didn’t last long for Diggs, who played eight uninspiring games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. It turned the year into a career-worst season for Diggs, who is 31 years old and clearly on the downside of his NFL career. He caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three scores in 2024.

Teammates want WR Stefon Diggs to stay with Texans

It’s good to be wanted, and if Texans players have any sway, perhaps the team will fork over enough cash to keep Diggs with the team.

Running back Joe Mixon is among the players who want Diggs to come back, according to yahoo.com.

“I hope that he’s back and my locker mate again,” Mixon said. “When it comes down to it, I’m sure he’s gonna do what’s best for him, and same with the team. But selfishly, I think that all of us are gonna welcome Stef back with open arms.”

Diggs’ injury hurt the Texans’ hopes of a Super Bowl run. Head coach DeMeco Ryans noted the severity of the loss of Diggs back in October, according to espn.com.

“Hurts our team to hear that news,” Ryans said. “He's been such an important part to our team and everything that he brought, not only on the field, but off the field. The energy, the leader, the way he worked every single day. Have to pick up the slack. A lot of guys have to step up and pick up the slack. Definitely praying for him.”

Mixon added, “At the end of the day, most importantly, God got him under his wing. So he is in great hands.”

QB C.J. Stroud said the loss of Diggs hurt the team greatly

Stroud added to the mix, according to nbcsports.com.

“It sucks,” Stroud said. “(And) it’s not easy. It’s not something that I just can have a whole bunch of words for. I just hope and try to just wrap my mind around what happened, but it’s tough. You can’t really — you try to think positively about it. But it’s not a bunch of positive thoughts, and I just really feel bad for him. He’s worked extremely hard. I think he was having one of the best times he’s ever had on a team, at least that’s what he told us.

“So, I just feel for him and praying for him. And just hoping that he keeps his head up high. He’ll bounce back even stronger.”

But if you listen to Pro Football Focus, Diggs’ future will find him away from the Texans with the …

Patriots may give Stefon Diggs a contract

It makes sense for the Patriots to upgrade the weapons for Drake Maye, who showed flashes as a rookie of being a good NFL quarterback. PFF’s Mason Cameron thinks it’s a possible match.

“New England announced Josh McDaniels will lead Mike Vrabel’s offense, returning to the team with which he authored one of the most productive offenses in the NFL,” Cameron wrote. “McDaniels' system requires savvy and polished route runners who are comfortable in a variety of route concepts and alignments, something Diggs embodies.”

Rams could be in the market for Stefon Diggs

This hinges on what the Rams decide to do with Cooper Kupp. If they keep Cupp, they do not need a player like the Texans' Diggs. If they don’t, he provides a nice veteran fill-in for the loss of a declining player like Kupp.

It would make sense for Diggs to sign with a team where he could be a solid No. 2 receiver. He needs to be in the background of defensive game plans. That will allow him to cut loose for a few big games over the course of the season. He simply doesn’t appear to have the game to be a No. 1 receiver anymore. And he needs a very strong No. 1 on the other side. Rams star Puka Nacua would easily provide that.

Diggs took a few hits for what he didn’t provide during his seasons with the Bills. But quarterback Josh Allen had his back, according to buffalobills.com.

“I've got a lot of love for (Diggs). I still do,” Allen said. “The things that he did for me in my career, and the things that he did in a Buffalo Bill uniform won't be forgotten anytime soon, especially from me.”

Also former Bills teammate Rasul Douglas said the Texans' receiver brought fire to practice matchups between the two players.

“He's competitive,” Douglas said. “So you just know he's going to get everyone to compete. Probably wakes up with a little bit more juice than a regular game. But Stef is Stef. He's a competitor. He's one of the best receivers.”