Ben Johnson stood firm with the Detroit Lions and waited an extra year before taking a head coaching position. Although he could be mentoring phenomenal rookie Jayden Daniels right now, his patience resulted in him netting a massive HC contract with the Chicago Bears. But not every young and notable coordinator continues to gleam for multiple seasons. The Houston Texans are parting ways with Bobby Slowik, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 37-year-old rose in prominence after guiding a CJ Stroud-led offense to an AFC South title and playoff victory during the 2023-24 campaign. The team achieved the same results this season but regressed overall. While injuries and a bottom-tier offensive line severely hampered Slowik's creativity, head coach DeMeco Ryans clearly believes more productivity was attainable. The Texans are also dismissing OL coach Chris Strausser.

Stroud lacked sufficient help for stretches of his rookie season but still threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns while tossing only five interceptions in 15 games. His pick percentage more than doubled in 2024-25, as his previously unflappable composure visibly dwindled.

65 total sacks, 11 of which came during the playoffs, surely had something to with that. Many fans blame Slowik for his protection schemes, admonishing him for how he utilized tight end Dalton Schultz in pass-blocking situations during the AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-year offensive coordinator has endured a steep fall from the public's good graces.

Will Slowik be able to revive his reputation after Texans' dismissal?

Bobby Slowik was a hot name last offseason. He interviewed at multiple places and even garnered consideration from the New York Jets earlier this month, but the perception of him seems starkly different now. He will look to bounce back with a new team and reignite his declining stock. Perhaps a franchise like the Dallas Cowboys could give him a look, assuming they promote Brian Schottenheimer to head coach.

There is no need for speculation at the moment, however. Slowik should get another chance to successfully engineer an NFL offense, and if that goes well, maybe another turn on the head coaching carousel is in the cards. The Texans are looking ahead, though. They must quickly identify the right man to maximize CJ Stroud's strengths and mitigate the squad's persisting misfortune.

With former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs recovering from a torn ACL and possibly on his way out, Tank Dell battling yet another devastating injury and Joe Mixon turning 29 years of age this summer, Houston will need someone with great ingenuity and strong resolve to fill the now-vacant OC slot.