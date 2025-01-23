Just days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-14 in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, the Houston Texans have made a move at the top of their football team, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“The #Texans and team president Greg Grissom have parted ways,” Rapoport wrote.

Now, this was actually an edited post, as Rapoport signified that Grissom was fired before the edit.

But, with the Texans' verbiage of saying they “amicably parted ways” with the team's former president, there's a bit of confusion on what actually happened.

Well, regardless of the reasoning, Grissom is no longer with the team, as the Texans begin their search for a new team president—if one isn't already in place.

This is a developing story.