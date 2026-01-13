The Houston Texans got one step closer to the Super Bowl with a 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. However, not everyone is convinced the Texans are real contenders.

Part of the skepticism against Houston is the fact that they're in line to continue playing road games throughout the playoffs as the sixth seed. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair doesn't see the problem, debunking any negativity thrown the Texans' way, via SportsCenter.

“History says Mike Tomlin doesn't lose on Monday Night Football,” Al-Shaair said. “It's about who you are that day, any given Sunday, at the highest level this is the best of the best. When you have a coach like DeMeco [Ryans], he can get you to run through a brick wall. So why not? We're just trusting the plan and putting our heads down. When you start executing the plan, you see the results.”

.@notthefakeSVP: "History says [road games are] not the path to make the Super Bowl."@A_train2_: "History says Mike Tomlin doesn't lose on Monday Night Football." 🤫 pic.twitter.com/2oIv8AArrJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2026

Al-Shaair and the Texans' defense put on a show during the Wild Card Round. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed just 17-of-33 passes for 146 scoreless yards and an interception. His pick was returned back for a touchdown, putting the final nail in the coffin. Furthermore, Rodgers coughed up a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The Texans ended the regular season with the best defense in the league, allowing 277.2 yards per game. That success has now carried over into the playoffs. Their latest win has earned them an opportunity to face the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Al-Shaair and company must be prepared to put on another show against the MVP candidate.