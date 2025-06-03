While Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud appears to have no concerns as he continues to not throw at OTAs, there is an additional update from head coach DeMeco Ryans. As Stroud leads the way for the Texans in the foreseeable future, Ryans would ease people's questions regarding the signal-caller and why he isn't throwing during OTAs.

Ryans would speak to the media in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, where he echoed the same sentiments as new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, that there aren't any concerns. He would say “it's just general soreness” with his shoulder as they are taking steps to not rush Stroud onto the field, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“There's no concerns with C.J.,” said Texans HC DeMeco Ryans. “It's just general soreness. We're taking extra precaution with him, but he’ll be good to go. No concerns on my end there.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud continues to not throw at OTAs due to shoulder soreness. “There's no concerns with C.J.,” said Texans HC DeMeco Ryans. “It's just general soreness. We're taking extra precaution with him, but he’ll be good to go. No concerns on my end there.” pic.twitter.com/TX5MloI9BQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Last season, Stroud threw for 3,727 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, which was down from his rookie year, when he recorded 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and five picks. While many could classify that as a classic sophomore slump, he looks for a big third season, but it remains to be seen how the shoulder soreness will heal.

There are “no concerns whatsoever” with Texans' C.J. Stroud

Article Continues Below

Despite the current issue with the shoulder, the Texans' star quarterback will work with a new offensive coordinator this season in Caley, as mentioned before. Before Ryans spoke about the shoulder, Caley would also be asked about the limited participation from Stroud, according to NBC Sports.

“Yeah, he’s locked in every step of the way. No concerns whatsoever,” Caley said during his press conference last Friday. “I know DeMeco [Ryans] has already hit on this. Everybody has a specific routine relative to their own routine, specific to whatever.'

At any rate, Houston is looking to further improve after finishing with a 10-7 record, which won them the NFC South, though they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The Texans open the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 7.