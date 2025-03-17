The Houston Texans paid one of their best young players, giving cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. a $90 million extension, which drew comments from Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who was on Good Morning Football on Monday.

“Shout out my guy, David Mulugheta,” Derwin James said on Good Morning Football. “Shout out those guys. Derek Stingley, Athletes First. Shout out the guys, love. Man.”

#Chargers star S Derwin James, live on @gmfb, reacts to the record-breaking contract for #Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. pic.twitter.com/pQwOQT2qSG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

James and Stingley share agents, and David Mulugheta is known for negotiating many large contracts for defensive backs, with Stingley being the latest example. James is currently on a four-year deal worth just over $76.5 million. James was glad to see Stingley get a large deal.

“30 (million) a year? DBs getting paid like that? Wow!” James said. “I think the last DB was just getting 25 or something like that.”

Stingley joins many other stars from the 2019 LSU football team in getting a large contract. When asked what makes Stingley so good, James referenced the Chargers' 32-12 loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

“I mean, we played them in the playoffs I think he had like a pick or two against us,” James said. “He's able to guard your number ones. He could do it all, can play zone. Got good ball skills, some of the best ball skills at corner. All-around player.”

Stingley did have two interceptions that day, returning both interceptions for a combined 70 yards, helping the Texans reach the divisional round of the playoffs, where they lost a hard-fought game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans have several good, young players on their roster, with Stingley perhaps headlining the group outside of CJ Stroud. Stingley is one of the top cornerbacks in the game, and he has justified the selection of him at No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Stingley locked in for the long-term, the Texans will look to continue to add pieces to try to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl.